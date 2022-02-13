«Putin will not attack openly. And he will wait for the decline in tension in the West »-Corriere.it

from Irena Grudzińska Gross *

The editor of the Polish newspaper “Gazeta Wyborcza”, leader of Solidarnosc in 1989, admitted to the round table that put an end to the communist government in Poland: “A little war, but not immediately”

It was unusual for US President Joe Biden to hold a press conference on the killing of the ISIS leader, who was not at all the importance of his predecessor, much less Osama bin Laden. Was it meant to be an implicit response to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States, humiliated abroad and divided at home, is a weakened power?

«Putin is certainly convinced that the West is now weaker than ever. But his behavior also stems from his anti-American paranoia. Putin thinks that whatever the Americans do is against Russia. I don’t know if what is happening in Syria is related to what is happening in Donetsk, but in Putin’s mind there is certainly such a correlation. I think Biden didn’t have too many illusions about Putin’s Russia. He intends to be realistic and does not want war, but he rejects the policy of pacification and retreat. This is how I read the statements of the Americans since Russia began amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, and they are reasonable. Of course, this assumes that internal forces hostile to Democrats and Biden will not prevail in the United States, indeed to the foundations of American democracy itself. In that case, this approach could prove ineffective ».

What do you think of the position of the Ukrainians? A few days ago I overheard a conversation with Timothy Snyder, who criticized the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but not the attitude of the Ukrainian government.

«Zelensky entered politics from the outside. It was sponsored by Ihor Kolomoisky, a Ukrainian oligarch who nevertheless made a notable contribution to his country in the first conflict with Russia in 2014. Kolomoisky financed and armed voluntary military units that proved crucial in stopping the separatists’ offensive. Donbas and Russian soldiers. I have never met Zelensky and to me it remains an enigma. I cannot understand his behavior or have a clear opinion on his politics. But faced with a threat that must be faced with unity, Zelensky too often pursues the interests of his political circle or his own person. It also seems inappropriate to me to declare that there is no military danger while asking for weapons from the West. This too is difficult for me to understand ».

Don’t you think his message is that he intends to stay with Russia or that he is in talks with Russia?

“I suppose he wants to talk to Putin face to face. But let’s not lose sight of the fundamental thing: today Putin is responsible for the situation with Ukraine. And no criticism of Zelensky can change the fact that Putin is the aggressor and Ukraine the object of his aggression. This is fundamental and the question that matters now is what Putin intends to do ».

What exactly are its goals?



“He was aiming for something when he started amassing troops, but he ran into something else. Maybe he figured the West and Biden were in trouble, and now was the time to get involved. He did not expect a firm response, or at least some sort of response, from the West. Perhaps he does not believe in the heavy sanctions that the West has threatened to inflict in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, but in any case they have been announced to him. He does not want a total military confrontation, but as the wise people remind us, not only in Ukraine, nobody even wanted the First World War ».

Do you think there is an immediate danger of such an outcome?



«I think Putin will not attack openly. I think he will apply deeply ingrained Russian / Soviet tactics. He will hold back during the mobilization of public opinion in the West and he will wait for the whole world to breathe a sigh of relief for having avoided conflict. Let us remember that this is what happened in 1968 in Czechoslovakia. The Soviet invasion in August came three weeks after the leaders’ meeting in Čierna nad Tisou, where (the Czechoslovak leader, ed) Dubček and (the Soviet secretary general) Brezhnev had embraced. It seemed that the crisis had been averted ».

Today’s crisis suggests a radical change in the geopolitical status quo, especially in Europe. What happened? Has Europe changed so much?

“Europe hasn’t changed much. The supporting structure was kicked by Putin and the damage from his blows is clearly visible. Of course, the undemocratic forces are consolidating and the European Union has lost some of its appeal. In Italy, the League of Salvini and the Brothers of Italy lead the populist charge. In Spain there is Vox. I was shocked to hear that well-known Spanish journalist Hermann Tertsch, a dear friend of mine, has joined them. And then we have Orbán, an authoritarian model for Kaczyński. Orbán has a different idea of ​​Europe, the same idea that Marine Le Pen has in France. From a recent Eurosceptic conference in Spain, Orbán flew straight to Moscow to drink champagne with Putin. This is also a surprising change: I could never have imagined that the Orbán I knew thirty years ago would become a pro-Putin right-wing member. But these betrayals have already occurred in European history. Jacques Doriot, the number two of the French Communist Party, for example, later found himself an ally of Pierre Laval, the prime minister of Vichy, executed for his collaboration with the Nazis. So, in this sense, Europe hasn’t changed much ».

What is your opinion on Europe’s approach to Russia today?



“Europe behaves reasonably, perhaps not too heroically, but the Union is not made up of Winkelried. Of course, the Germans are the most cautious, but it is understandable. A state that has historical weight like the Hitler era must be cautious. I don’t feel like criticizing Germany. I remember a conversation I had with a German political leader about Afghanistan or Iraq. “Adam, tell me the truth,” he asked me. “What would alarm you more, a Germany that is too pacifist or a Germany that is too militarist?”. I didn’t answer. ‘

The default position of the European far right appears to be pro-Putin.

“Maybe it’s an occasional alliance, but there is no doubt that both Vox and Le Pen’s National Front are involved in some Kremlin financial loans. Of course, this is not decisive: they would be anti-European even without Russian money. The European project, with all its faults, corruption and weakness, is a liberal project, which respects democracy and individual freedom. They don’t want such a project. There are people in Europe and the United States who don’t like democracy. It can be seen in the slogans that accompanied the uprising of Donald Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. And all the lies and untruths of Republicans since then have heightened the danger. A society that has lived under a democratic regime for a long time becomes susceptible to the fatigue of democracy: the belief that democracy is hedonistic, does not express higher values. Such a feeling works like carbon monoxide, like a noxious gas. People lose their reason. Some are convinced that the purpose of their life is to die for their country, for the faith and so on. “

I would like to return to the scenario of the coming months. He said Putin will postpone the invasion.



“In Russia, in fact, everything depends on a man. When I say “everything”, I think about decisions. Stalin, at least formally, was limited by the “politburo”, a political body that could in principle say no to him, even though he obviously did not. Putin does not have the politburo, he is omnipotent, an absolute monarch, a Caesar. But I am convinced that after 22 years in power Putin has nothing positive to give to Russian politics. Whatever the leadership potential of him once reserved for Russia is now exhausted. And since there is no mechanism for peaceful change in the Kremlin, all that remains is the gloomy momentum of continuing decay. It’s like a bicycle, which has to go forward to stay upright. We have to see when it will stop and how it will fall. Something has to happen, because Putin wants to remain standing. Hence, he will choose what the Russians call “little victorious wars”. It can be Kharkiv, Odessa, Moldova, Kazakhstan, just like it was with Crimea. That’s a bit like what happens with narcotics: euphoria, followed by the desire for another dose. ”

Hence, he thinks there is an internal Russian push towards aggression.

«I remember the astonished reaction of the Kremlin to the election of Zelensky. The Russians thought it was impossible for him to be elected. Poroshenko (the former president, ed) had all the credentials: the army, the money, the power. He had to win, because in Russia, at least, he would have won. Instead, Poroshenko lost decisively and accepted his defeat. Stunned, the Kremlin fell silent. But before long, anxiety began to rise: if such a man, a young actor from a popular television comedy series, can win the presidential election in Kiev, then, for God’s sake, maybe such a thing could happen in Moscow too. . That’s where Russia is now. The regime is worried, uncertain, it does not know what will happen. This can go on for some time; it is a decaying stability. Let’s remember how it went with Brezhnev. Even then everyone knew that the man in charge was a walking mummy, yet they kept him to the end because the Soviet system did not have a reliable mechanism to bring about change. This is why it is impossible to predict what will happen with Putin and Russia. But something will happen. After all, not even Stalin could come up with a Politburo decree banning death. ” (Translation by Simona Polverino)

* lecturer at the Institute of Slavic Studies of the Polish Academy of Sciences Copyright Project Syndicate, 2022