Putin will not stop “until victory is achieved”

With the invasion of Ukrainethe Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is “putting the fate of Russia at stake.” Being the ultimate risk, you won’t settle for anything less than victory. The big question is “what is victory for him”. It is the analysis that, in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL does Steven Lee Myersauthor of The New Czar. Vladimir Putin’s rise and dominance.

Correspondent for the newspaper New York Times, Lee Myers warns that, isolated, without trusting anyone, convinced that he is right, even though reality indicates otherwise, because there is no one who dares to tell him, Putin is willing to go far, in order to protect what he considers “the well-being and security of the Russian state.” And in that sense, nothing is ruled out, not even a nuclear attack. Russia, he explains, is clear that it will use nuclear weapons in the event of an “existential threat.” What no one knows is what Putin might consider such a threat. And for that, the uncertainty is total.

He wrote his book some years ago. Just after the annexation of Crimea, in 2014, and long before the invasion that Russia began on February 24. In it she talks about the origins of President Vladimir Putin, his experience in the KGB and his rise to power. What relationship do all the elements you describe have with what is happening right now?

—What happened in 2014 set the stage for what we are seeing now. In some respects, the invasion of Ukraine did not start on February 24, but in February 2014, and I think much of the world moved on, and forgot what happened with the annexation of Crimea and the intervention of Russian forces in the Donbas, in eastern Ukraine. But all that continued. There were a lot of sanctions, and anger. And outside Ukraine, Russia, all that anger became part of the past and was forgotten. But in Russia this was not the case. It was unfinished business and it seems to me that Putin feels that he is completing the unfinished business of the collapse of the Soviet Union, which he has called the worst political catastrophe of the 21st century, in the sense that it divided Russia.

Particularly with Ukraine, he feels that this country was cut off from the motherland. And I think it has to do with how she grew up, her personal experiences in the Ukraine, where she traveled for her honeymoon. It is a romantic notion of Ukraine being part of the Great Russian Empire. It is what has motivated him almost all the time he has been in power, and I think there came a point where he felt that he was losing that fight to keep Ukraine under the Russian arm. And he blames the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for that, he blames the United States for it, and to a lesser degree the European Union. He obviously felt that he couldn’t continue to let Ukraine get out of hand. I think he was blinded to the role that Russia itself played in alienating Ukraine, including annexation, including the war in the East. It was a miscalculation. He thought that people in Ukraine felt about Russia as he felt about Ukraine. It was a totally wrong reading of the Ukrainian identity.

If this war is the continuation of a matter that the Russian president had left unfinished. Do you think that this time that has elapsed since 2014 served you to meditate on all the sanctions, all the consequences that an invasion would bring? Because back then there were also, but he ended up annexing Crimea.

—I think he miscalculated, not only with Ukraine, with the Ukrainian people and their willingness to fight for their country, but with the response of the rest of the world. Part of that has to do with the fact that while the 2014 sanctions were significant, they weren’t so big that Russia couldn’t absorb the blow. They found new investors, like China, for example. I think maybe Putin thought that this time the sanctions would not be much higher than then. And it was a huge miscalculation. We have seen an outstanding union on the part of the European Union (EU). Let’s forget America for a second. The Germans, for example, who have always been very cautious when imposing sanctions to Putin, and they still are, when it comes to natural gas, they joined and have imposed much more significant sanctions than the previous time, to the point of cutting off its natural reserves. And that has been a huge blow to the Russian economy.

In the case of China, while it supports Russia rhetorically, diplomatically and politically, it has so far stuck to the issue of sanctions. They are not imposing their own, but they are not endangering their own dealings with the West by negotiating with Russia. The impact this time could be much greater, although it is still too early to say whether or not Russia will be able to survive.

In his book he describes Putin as a figure willing to take any risk if it suits him, out of loyalty or simply because he could. What kind of risk constitutes the invasion we are seeing?

“It’s the highest risk. He is putting the fate of Russia at stake. An invasion of this scale, whatever the reason, is always going to be a gamble. In 2003, during the war in Iraq, a reporter asked: ‘Tell me how this ends.’ And it is the question that I have asked myself since the beginning of this invasion, that I did not believe that it would happen. I’m not sure Putin had an answer. I think he thought, and so it has been reported, that the Ukrainian people would welcome him with open arms, that the Ukrainian government would quickly fall, that he was bringing the proper government back to Ukraine. But the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians do not see it that way.

Who or what is Vladimir Putin loyal to?

“At the time, he said he never trusted anyone except his closest friends. And I think he has to do with having been part of the KGB. But he is also typical of Russia. The Soviet system created a great distrust among society. Because of his temperament, because of his personality, he is not the kind of person who trusts others. Instead, he wants to see loyalty, and the reward, and he has spoken many times about people betraying loyalty to the state.

But without trusting someone, then who has his ear, who listens?

-The invasion of crimea it was decided between four or five people. In the current invasion, it could be an even smaller group. It was not widely shared, even in security circles. And apparently not even with the units sent to the front, who were told that this was an exercise. There was no effort to prepare the media apparatus, or the political leadership. And perhaps not even other cabinet members, advisers or ministries. Perhaps that is why in the first days there was a very confused reaction in the Russian government on the matter.

We are talking about an invasion of Ukraine. But at the same time, it is a confrontation with the West. What does it mean for Putin?

—On a basic level, to be fair to him, I think he would say that his goal is the security and well-being of the Russian state. But the matter becomes more complicated when it comes to knowing what the Russian state means to him. I think to a great extent it is his personal power, not only political and economic, and the benefits and profits of the system for those who are close to him, not only in his closest circle, but all the people he has met, and they have become rich during Putin’s time in power. Right now, his main ambition is to protect that system, to protect ‘Putinism’. On a personal and political level. He believed that this war was essential to it, otherwise he would not have done it. And we hear him talk about the Nazis, the neo-Nazis in Ukraine. He thinks all of that is true. They are not telling him, he does not meet with people who question everything he believes, who are willing to tell him. ‘No, that is not what is happening in Ukraine.’

In the United States, at least, there is a debate about whether NATO’s expansion was a good idea, or whether the United States somehow caused what is happening. But it is absurd, because no matter what you think of the United States, it was not about to invade Russia. Not Ukraine. But Putin, in isolation from him, created this narrative in his imaginary. He acts based on that thought, not necessarily based on what actually happens.



“We will end … with a divided Ukraine, with a conflict on its borders, with a war with itself and … a Ukraine at war with Russia.” Photo: MICHAEL LIONSTAR

If no one tells Putin what is going on, with Putin willing to take risks, to follow his impulses, how far can he be willing to go?

—We should assume that Putin is willing to do whatever it takes to win. But again, the point is what victory means to him. That’s what we don’t know. Given the losses of the army, it is possible that he will have to make a reformulation of his war plans. It is something that is actually already happening. He is implementing plan B, with a new commander, what is happening in the East… So it will be important to see the next phase of the operation, and see if that is enough for Putin to consider it a victory, to declare the war over. war. My impression is that we will end up in a situation not very different from 2014 or 2015, with a divided Ukraine, with a conflict on its borders, with a war with itself and, at the same time, a Ukraine at war with Russia. And I think that situation will become the status quo, until someone is willing to move forward and either negotiate the division between the two countries, or return to Ukraine what was part of its territory. And I don’t think it will happen under a Putin government. I see a scenario where there will be a stagnation that lasts for decades.

What about the future of Putin and Russia?

—I don’t think the scenario is very good for Russia. Having this unfinished conflict and which has also had a very high cost for the Russian army, without clearly considering the great cost for the Ukrainians. It seems to me that Russia is closing in on itself, and it is also closing in on people, on Russian soil, who are not considered loyal enough. We see a lot of people leave. The outlook is very gloomy, hostile, angry. It is not exactly the recipe for the success of a country. With the economic sanctions, if they continue, if China doesn’t offer more explicit economic aid, I think Russia is in for some very difficult years as this conflict continues.

In this scenario, and with a Putin who may feel trapped, cornered, how real is the nuclear threat? How much is there to fear?

“I hope that doesn’t happen.” The Russian doctrine in this regard is very clear. Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if it feels an existential threat. It’s the standard in countries, I think, but the question is, again: ‘What does Putin consider an existential threat?

Because, I repeat, I do not believe that the United States, NATO, Ukraine have thought of invade russia and yet Putin saw a threat there. What will he see as an existential threat? Only he can answer a question. He might consider what happens such a threat. And it would be the worst nightmare come true for everyone.

