Putin’s announcement on gas payment triggers prices in Europe – El Financiero

Energy prices in Europe rose on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will demand payment in rubles to buyers of natural gas that it considers “unfriendly”.

Gas futures rose more than 30 percent, followed by energy and coal prices. Putin ordered the Russian Central Bank to develop a mechanism to receive ruble payments for gas within a week.

While Russia has named the United States, the United Kingdom and members of the European Union as hostile nations, it has assured that it will continue to supply gas according to requests.

The announcement again raised fears about the stability of supplies from Russia after a few days of relatively quiet trading. Putin’s plan may mean a radical change for long-term gas contracts in Europe, whose price is mainly quoted in euros. Any supply disruption as a result of rule changes would worsen Europe’s energy crisis. The region relies on Russia for about 40 percent of the gas it needs.

Russian customers warn of breach of contract

The biggest customer of the Russians, Germanypointed out that the change of payment to rubles is a breach of contracts, while the second largest buyer, Italysaid she is not willing to pay with that currency.

Payment in rubles would be a way to escape sanctionsPrime Minister Mario Draghi’s economic adviser Francesco Giavazzi said at the Bloomberg Capital Markets Forum in Milan.

Putin’s latest move comes on the eve of the US and allies’ announcement of new sanctions against Russia and measures aimed at improving European energy security and reducing reliance on Russian gas.

“I made the decision to exchange ruble payments for our natural gas supplies for so-called hostile states,” Putin said, according to a transcript posted on the Kremlin website.

Dutch gas, the European benchmark, jumped as much as 34 percent before settling for an 18 percent gain at 117 euros a megawatt-hour. German monthly electricity rose as much as 24 percent, and the price of European coal gained as much as 13 percent.

The European Union and the United States are working on a deal that would aim to secure supplies of American liquefied natural gas and hydrogen to EU member states as the bloc works to end its reliance on Russian energy.

Russia, on the other hand, has repeatedly said that it is a reliable supplier and cannot be blamed for rising energy prices in Europe. The nation’s gas pipeline exports, key to the EU, have remained uninterrupted so far, even as the war continues in Ukraine. About a third of Russia’s gas flows to Europe through Ukrainian gas pipelines.