Putin’s call for reservists sparks protests in Russia

Long lines of cars on the roads leading to Russia’s border crossings with Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, and similar lines at airports.

Shows of anger not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also in the remote northern province of Yakutia and in the southern region of Dagestan, where some women chased a policeman and shouted “No to war”.

A man who shoots up an enlistment office in a Siberian city, seriously injuring a military commander, saying: “We’re all going home now.”

Five days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has sparked protests, an exodus of fearful men and acts of violence across the vast country.

“Panic. All the people I know are panicking,” David, a Russian who identified himself only by his first name for fear of reprisals, said in an interview with The Associated Press at a border crossing with Georgia. “We are fleeing from the regime that kills people.”

The Kremlin had tried to promote its referendums in the occupied parts of Ukraine as a festive event, the outcome of which will see those regions join Russia in a similar way to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. But now he is dealing with instability and chaos at home.

State-organized rallies were held in Moscow and other cities to celebrate the referendums, even several days before the end of votes that kyiv and the West have called predetermined, false and illegitimate.

In his speech on Wednesday announcing the mobilization, Putin said the Kremlin would “support” the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions in their bid to join Russia.

But The mood in Russia has been anything but festive.

Fearing that Moscow will close the borders to men of fighting age once Ukraine’s referendums are over, long lines of cars have been seen at Russia’s borders. Telegram chats dedicated to some of these crossovers were packed with thousands of new users.

Apparently, the long lines continued on Monday. The online service Yandex Maps showed an 18-kilometre traffic jam on a highway in the Russian region of North Ossetia leading to the border with Georgia, and the regional office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) displayed an armored vehicle towards the border crossing.

Officials told the Russian news site RBC that these measures were carried out “only in case the reservists want to break through the checkpoint and leave the country without completing their border formalities”, promising not to restrict any exit.

“Recruitment notices are being sent to everyone. Nobody knows who will receive one tomorrow, and for the same reason some friends decided that, for the time being, we will go to rest in a beautiful country,” Roman Isif, a Russian who crossed into Larsi, Georgia, told the AP.

Long lines and crowds were reported on Sunday at at least two of Moscow’s four airports. Tickets to destinations such as Turkey, Armenia, Serbia and Dubai have been sold out for several days despite their exorbitant prices.

Russian media, including state media, reported on Monday that border guards have begun send men back at some border crossings, citing the mobilization laws. It is currently unknown how widespread the practice is.