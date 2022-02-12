Putin’s cynical strategy and the West’s impotence of thought

How many Ukrainian citizens stand with Putin and against the Kiev government? More and worse: how many Ukrainians are looking forward to the military invasion of Russia? These are the crude questions around which Europe and America should build their strategies on the most serious military crisis since the fall of the USSR. But they don’t, except Emmanuel Macron and Mario Draghi, who pay for the blindness of a Europe that has handed over control of its energy supply to Vladimir Putin.

The answers to these questions are as disconcerting as they are incredibly absent in the media – and footsteps – and in the heads of NATO leaders: Putin enjoys the favor of millions of Ukrainian citizens. An absolute minority of course, but compact, convinced and, moreover, victorious in 2014 on the military level in the Ukrainian civil war.

No one can answer exactly, but it is certain that most of the nearly four million citizens of the Ukrainian autonomous republics of Donetsk and Lugansk love Moscow – and Putin – as much as they despise the government in Kiev. But that’s not enough: in all of Ukraine there are 8 million Russian speakers, a minority, 17-20% of the population, but the contradictions among the people are such that even the Orthodox Church split in two after the civil war. 2014 and the majority of the 15 million faithful remained faithful to the directives of the Moscow Patriarchate – in full harmony with Putin – and only a minority follows the self-proclaimed autonomous Patriarchate of Kiev.

Again: part of the Ukrainian economy is under the control of pro-Russian oligarchs, primarily Victor Medvedchuk tycoon of the media, so much so that one of the elements that caused the crisis to explode was a law against oligarchs presented to Parliament by President Zelensky in July last and then promptly withdrawn from the reaction capacity on the vital ganglia of the Ukrainian economy of Putin’s friendly oligarchs.

Therefore, a complex, contradictory picture in the most divided and troubled nation in Europe, in which for a millennium the weight of foreign occupations has been unparalleled and with more than cruel history in the last century: by the millions and millions of Ukrainians made to die scientifically due to starvation by Stalin in the twenties and thirties with a famine procured – the Holodomor – to continue with the million Ukrainians – as General Carlo Jean recalls – who enlisted volunteers in the Nazi Whermacht (30,000 in the SS) to end up with convulsions most dramatic Soviet posts among the Warsaw Pact countries. No European nation has a more torn history than Ukraine.

The tragedy for the West is that Putin has always moved like a fish in water in this contradictory picture and has so far won all battles, including the annexation of Crimea, Russian and non-Ukrainian for two centuries. The seal of this victory of the Kremlin was the recognition with the Minsk agreements, signed and recognized with Europe, of the right to autonomy within a Ukrainian federal framework of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

In the meantime, the governments of Kiev post Maidan have set the autonomist forces of the pro-Russian populations of Donbass in a sectarian and blind way, defining their armed terrorists, therefore to be crushed, without room for negotiation. But at the negotiation – in Minsk in fact – they had to yield after the Ukrainian army lost the battles with the Russian thread on the military ground, not without multiple episodes of Kiev officers who sold weapons and even tanks and armored vehicles to the rebels.

A military victory for the separatists certainly based on the military aid of Putin, the famous little green men, former Russian soldiers who were very efficient against the army of Kiev, but also and above all on popular consensus. The unsuspected Le Monde gave this opinion on the referendum voted by the populations of Donetsk and Lugansk to legitimize the birth of their respective autonomous republics: “In the mining regions the referendum almost appeared as an immense popular communion”.

But, after those agreements, for eight years, the governments of Kiev, including that of Zelensky, have kept the wound open and have not at all launched the constitutional reform envisaged in Minsk which recognizes autonomy in a federal context for Donetsk and the Lugansk.

So, in fact, they favored Putin, who is an autocrat and a dictator, let’s add despicable, but who knows, unlike Europe and the United States, to use the weapons of politics, and hinges on the favor of millions of citizens. pro-Russian Ukrainians, combining him with military pressure at the borders to impose his power politics.

A Putin (I repeat that he is an authoritarian dictator so as not to be accused of sympathy towards him) who has on his side one of the most striking cases of tactical and strategic blindness in Europe and the United States, perfectly defined in 2014 by the more than progressive Edgar Morin, totally unsuspected of Putinian sympathies: «Unfortunately, the impotence of the West is not only, as far as Europe is concerned, of a military nature, it is not only of will. It is impotence of political thought, of thought tout court.(…) The merciless escalation of dangers requires the only coherent peace plan: that of federal Ukraine, trait d’union tWest and East. We are no longer in the phase in which we must seek the best, we are in the phase in which we must avoid the worst ».

This powerlessness of thought by the West, which still shines today in the bombastic speeches of the NATO leadership and in the somewhat hysterical alarms about the imminent Russian invasion of the Biden administration, promptly denied and even ridiculed by the Ukrainian government of Zelensky, is today the second. source, together with the consent of a part, albeit a minority, but compact of Ukrainian citizens, of Putin’s great strength and explains the rationale for his massive deployment of military personnel on the borders with Ukraine.

It is a scheme that Putin has already applied in 2008 in Georgia, and then in 2017 in Syria, in 2019 in Syria and even in 2021 in Mali and Central Africa, implanting Russia as a solid military power even in the heart of the Mediterranean and the Sahel. All quadrants in which the inability of political analysis, added to the self-defeating military disengagement of the United States and Europe, allowed him to govern local crises in order to successfully pursue the design of a Russia that becomes a world power again.