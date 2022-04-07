Putin’s daughters, the Kremlin’s best kept secret

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on the development of the agricultural and fishing industries via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik , KremlinAP)

Maria and Katerina, the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, sanctioned today by the West, are the Kremlin’s best kept secret. Their identity has never been officially confirmed, so the Russians themselves do not know what they are like or what they do.

“I am proud of them. I never discuss matters related to my family. They are neither engaged in business nor in politics. They just live their life and they do it with dignity,” Putin said in December 2015, on one of the very few occasions he alluded to his descendants.

The last photo of Putin with his daughters dates from 2002, during a vacation on the coast, and both have their backs to each other. Since then, Maria and Katerina have been protected with special zeal by the Russian security services.

It is known that they currently reside in Russia and that since 2014, when this country was subject to Western sanctions for the annexation of Crimea and its interference in the Ukrainian Donbas, they have traveled to Western countries on several occasions.

In 2021 both participated in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, although as specialists in their professional fields, not as daughters of the head of state. Of course, her patronymic is Vladímirovna, that is, daughters of Vladímir.

DAUGHTERS OF VLADIMIR AND LYUDMILA

In 1983, Putin married Liudmila Shkrebneva, who was then working as a stewardess for a regional airline in the Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad.

Their first daughter, Maria, was born on April 28, 1985 in the former Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg, after which the couple moved to Dresden, where Putin worked for the KGB.

In fact, his second daughter, Katerina, was born in that city of the German Democratic Republic on August 31, 1986.

They returned to the USSR in 1990, a year before the disintegration of the totalitarian state. After more than five years in the former tsarist capital, in 1996 they moved to Moscow, where Putin worked in the presidential administration.

Although it was an open secret that they were no longer living together, Putin and Lyudmila did not announce their separation until June 2013.

In 2017, Putin revealed that he had two grandchildren, one of whom was supposedly just born, although he did not confirm the names of the parents.

“My daughters take the first steps in their careers, but they have already achieved some successes. I believe that each person has the right to their own destiny. My daughters were never child stars and they never liked being in the spotlight,” the president said.

MARY, THE ELDEST DAUGHTER

Maria, 36, uses the surname Vorontsova. She graduated in biology in St. Petersburg and in medicine at a Moscow university.

An endocrinologist by profession, she is a polyglot (English, French, German and Dutch) and has appeared several times on television speaking about childhood genetic diseases, according to the Western press.

Married to Dutch businessman Yorritt Fassen, who came to Russia in 2006 to work for the Gazprom gas consortium, Putin’s eldest daughter lived, according to the press, in the city of Voorschoten, in southern Holland.

According to the media, the couple had to leave Dutch soil after the downing in July 2014 in eastern Ukraine of the Malaysian Airlines plane with 298 people on board, mostly Dutch, of which the West accuses pro-Russian separatists.

Currently, Maria Vorontsova is a shareholder in the company Nomeko (New Medical Company), which is engaged in the construction of medical facilities, including a cancer center in St. Petersburg.

KATERINA, THE YOUNGEST DAUGHTER

Katerina, 35, uses the surname Tikhonova. In 2018, the US government identified her as the youngest daughter of the head of the Kremlin.

She graduated from Moscow State University, where she has been director of the National Intellectual Reserve Center, known as Innopraktica, for several years.

She was married to businessman Kiril Shamalov, with whom she lived in the French town of Biarritz, after which they separated in 2018, according to the press.

Tíjonova is dedicated to research related to artificial intelligence, in recent years one of her father’s favorite topics, and also to developing cutting-edge technology projects linked to the main Moscow university.

She is also known for her fondness for modern (rock) partner dance competitions. She participated in several national, European and world championships, and a video of her performing is circulating on Youtube.

ALLEGED DAUGHTERS OUT OF MARRIAGE

In 2020, the investigative portal Proekt, declared undesirable by the authorities the following year, issued an extensive report on the existence of an alleged third daughter of Putin.

According to this investigation, Putin would have maintained a sentimental relationship with Svetlana Krivonóguij, who would now be one of the shareholders of the Russia bank, linked to the closest environment to the head of the Kremlin, and would have properties for more than 100 million dollars.

As a result of this relationship, according to Proekt, a girl would have been born in 2003, when Putin was already in charge of the Kremlin, a daughter (Elizaveta) who would bear a great resemblance to the president.

Krivonóguij’s name was mentioned in the Pandora Papers published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists about questionable financial activities of officials and oligarchs close to the Kremlin.