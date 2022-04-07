Putin’s daughters: who are Putin’s daughters | Univision World News

The United States stepped up financial pressure on Russia on Wednesday and announced new sanctions on Russian entities and personalities in response to the invasion of Ukraine that is wreaking havoc.
The sanctions put the Putin family, especially their two daughters, about whom little is known, at the center of the world stage. In fact, the Russian leader, who has been on the public scene for decades, has worked hard to prevent information about his private life and that of his family from leaking out.
Who are the daughters of Putin?
There are very few photos circulating of the daughters of the Russian president. And to preserve their identities, reports indicate, both women changed their surnames with maternal family acronyms.
Putin has at least two daughters: Mariya Vorontsova (also called Mariya Vladimirovna Putina, Mariya Putin or Maria Faassen) and Katerina Tikhonova (also called Yekaterina Vladimirovna Putina or Ekaterina).
They were named after their maternal and paternal grandmothers, according to the official Kremlin biography.
Both were born from the union of Vladimir Putin, who is 69 today, with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva.
Different reports indicate that Putin may have had another daughter in 2015 with what is said to be his girlfriend, the Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva. The Kremlin has denied the reports or has not responded to them. Reports indicate that at least one Russian media has even been closed down when it reported on this birth.
What do Putin’s daughters do?
Katerina Tikhonova, the younger of the two, is approximately 36 years old. She has a background as a gymnast and today is deputy director of research at Moscow State University.
She is Katerina Tikhonova:
She heads the Innopraktika Fund, which manages a budget of more than one and a half million dollars to expand the university, Russian media reported.
She has participated in some public events, such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), in Russia, in June 2021. In her appearances, however, it is not mentioned that she is Putin’s daughter.
Mariya Vorontsova, who is also known by her married name, Maria Vladimirovna Faassen, She is Putin’s eldest daughter.
She is Mariya Vorontsova:
She is a medical researcher and is approximately 37 years old, and is married to a Dutch businessman, Jorrit Faassen, who came to Moscow in 2006 to work in the company Russian state gas company Gazprom as director of business development.
“She studied medicine between 2006 and 2011 under the name ‘Maria Vorontsova’. She has also used documents under four other different names,” According to reports from a Russian magazine thenewtimes and the RBK media group, from 2016, cited by the group Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).
The same report says that the photos shared by Putin’s eldest daughter on social networks show “the life of a rich woman”, on yachts and traveling to different parts of the world.
What has Putin said about his daughters?
In a 2015 Reuters quote, Putin said his daughters were “taking the first steps in their careers” and were “not involved in business or politics.”
He said on that same date that they live in Russia and don’t like public exposure. “My daughters speak three European languages fluently,” he assured the agency, indicating that he was not going to give more information about his daughters for safety.
In fact, reports from alleged neighbors of her eldest daughter say that Mariya lived – at least until a few years ago – in a luxury apartment near the center of Moscow. When she came to live there, men from the ‘secret service’ began to circulate, according to the few testimonies collected.
When interviewed by Oliver Stone in 2017 and also in a chat with the Russian state agency TASS, Putin confirmed that he was a grandfather.
What is known about Putin’s ex-wife, mother of his two daughters?
Putin was married for three decades to Lyudmila Putina Shkrebnevafrom whom he divorced in 2013.
Lyudmila Shkrebneva was a stewardess for the Russian airline Aeroflot and speaks three languages. She later met Putin in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) and they married in 1983.
Putin worked in the 1980s as a KGB agent based in Dresden (East Germany). There they had one of his daughters and then they returned to Saint Petersburg where Putin began to work for the government.
One report reported that Ocheretnaya was not enjoying the public stage she had with her husband’s rise in Russian politics. She did not like her role as first lady.
When they announced their divorce in 2013, the Russian leader said at the time that it was a “joint decision.”
She then said: “Our marriage is over…Vladimir is completely immersed in his work. Our children have grown up and I don’t like the exposure.”
In 2016, reports indicated that Putin’s ex-wife had remarried Artur Ocheretny, almost 20 years her junior.