Putin’s dream: to reconstitute the Empire

The Russian-American face to face in Geneva ends with contradictory sensations. On the one hand, beautiful promises of further diplomatic chapters and verbal guarantees on the Russian side that it will not invade Ukraine; on the other hand, the explicit confirmation of the American perception of the existence of “an entire Russian agenda of aggression” against its neighbors, who are not only Ukraine. Hence the confirmation of the White House warnings in the Kremlin: do not touch Kiev or we will make you pay very dearly.

We therefore remain in this first part of 2022 one step away from a possible, crazy conflict in Europe. It is worth trying to summarize how we got there. Vladimir Putin’s admirers love to describe him as a great geopolitical strategist: in reality, the Russian leader does nothing but fuel divisions on the Western front and then try to exploit them. Since, more than ten years ago, he espoused a national-imperial ideology, he wants us divided between Europeans and Americans, between pro-Europeans and sovereigns, and all dependent on the taps of his Siberian gas that we are foolish enough to buy by the billion. of Euro. While he waits to see if the expected divisions over Ukraine will manifest themselves openly, which remains to be seen, Putin is holding one hundred thousand men in war gear on the borders of an independent country, proclaiming that he does not want to threaten him. Indeed, he claims that he is the one being threatened, even though he knows very well that NATO has no intention of attacking his country, nor would it gain any advantage from it. So he raises his voice and demands not only that Biden put him in writing that no other ex-Soviet country will ever be able to join the Atlantic Alliance, but even that this alliance actually withdraws from the countries that thirty years ago were subject (not allies ) in Moscow: starting with Romania and Bulgaria, as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov specified yesterday.

What time? The novelty of the current crisis lies in this raising of the Kremlin’s aggression to Cold War levels. Evidently shaken by the determination of his only real internal political opponent, Aleksey Navalny, starting from 2020 Putin first dedicated himself to liquidating him and what little remained of the fake Russian democracy, then he turned his gaze to the former Soviet space. Aware of the collapse of his popularity at home, he plans to recover it by tickling the imperial nostalgia of the Russians, and since he believes that America and Europe show political weakness, he wants to act now to achieve his unhealthy dream: to go down in history as the man who has reconstituted the empire of Moscow, starting from the former USSR and up to recreate a hegemony over Eastern Europe.

Putin puts forward historical justifications for the first part of his plan, when he affirms that a thousand years ago Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians were one people and that nothing has changed since then. In reality, anti-historical claims, precisely because they do not take into account the will of those peoples, clearly expressed in the vote (in Ukraine) or in the streets, as recently in Belarus. Here the fundamental difference between the Western alliance and Moscow’s imperial ambitions stands out: the first is built on the deliberations of democratically elected parliaments, the second on force and lies. History should therefore teach us: as in Munich in 1938, sacrificing the freedom of a people would only lay the foundations for a much more serious crisis.