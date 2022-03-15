Putin’s frustration and the wear and tear of the Russian Army: bad omens for the invasion of Ukraine

More than two weeks into a war he hoped to win in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger and frustration for the failures of his army and the willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, according to an assessment by US intelligence officials.

In the last days, several officials have said publicly that they are concerned that the Russian president will escalate the conflict to try to break resistance from kyiv. And while the rest of the world reacts to the horrific images of the war that began, Putin remains insulated from internal pressure by what CIA director William Burns called a “propaganda bubble.”

Several intelligence officials openly expressed concern during two days of testimony before the US Congress last week about what Putin might do next. And those concerns are increasingly shaping discussions about what US lawmakers are willing to do for Ukraine.

According to Burns, Putin hoped to seize kyiv in two days. Instead, his Army has failed to take control of the main cities and has already lost several thousand soldiers. The West has imposed sanctions and other measures that have crippled the Russian economy and lowered the living standards of both oligarchs and ordinary citizens. Much of the foreign currency that Russia had hoarded as a bulwark against sanctions is now frozen in banks abroad.

Burns, a former US ambassador to Moscow who has met Putin many times, said in response to a question about the Russian president’s state of mind: “I think he’s angry and frustrated right now. He’s probably trying to crush the Russian military.” Ukrainian without taking into account civilian casualties,” the agency quoted.

Russia’s recent unsubstantiated claims that the United States is helping Ukraine develop chemical or biological weapons suggest that Putin himself may be prepared to deploy such weapons in a “false flag” operation, Burns warned.

There is no visible way to end the war. It is unlikely that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would suddenly recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea or support granting new autonomy to pro-Russian areas of eastern Ukraine. AND even if he captures kyiv and deposes Zelenskyy, Putin would have to face a Western-backed insurgency in a country of more than 40 million inhabitants.

“It doesn’t have a sustainable political end in the face of what will continue to be fierce resistance from the Ukrainians,” Burns said.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence for President Joe Biden, said that Putin “perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose. But what you might be willing to accept as a win may change over time, given the significant costs you incur.”

White House concern over escalation has at times frustrated both Democrats and Republicans. After initially signaling its support, the Biden administration has in recent days refused to support a Polish plan to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, which would have required the United States to participate in the transfer.

Haines said that Putin could see the transfer of the plane as a more important matter than the anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons already being shipped to Ukraine. Haines did not disclose whether the United States had intelligence to back up that finding.

US Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said the Biden Administration had been “always a step or two late” for fear of provoking Putin, and urged the White House to quickly agree to the transfer of planes.

Meanwhile, as the violence worsens and more Russians are killed, the West is also watching for any signs of holes forming in Putin’s “propaganda bubble.”

An independent Russian political analyst, Kirill Rogovposted on his Telegram account that the war is “lost” and it is an “epic failure”.

“The mistake was the notion that the West was unwilling to resist aggression, that it was lethargic, greedy and divided,” Rogov wrote. “The idea that the Russian economy is self-sufficient and secure was a mistake. Another mistake was the idea of ​​the quality of the Russian Army. And the main mistake was the idea that Ukraine is a failed state and Ukrainians are not a nation. Four mistakes when making a decision is a lot,” he said, quoted by AP.

Before the invasion, polls conducted by the Levada Center, Russia’s leading independent opinion research firm, found that 60% of those surveyed saw the US and NATO as the “initiators” of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Only 3% answered that it was Russia. Voting was in January and February, and the Levada Center has not released any new polls since the war began.

Meanwhile, Russian state television continues to broadcast false or unsubstantiated accusations about the US and Ukrainian governments and promotes a narrative that Russia cannot afford to lose the war.

“Russia is running out of time, people and ammunition: it has ten days left”

Retired General Ben Hodgeswho previously commanded the US Army in Europe and is now a professor affiliated with the Center for Policy Analysis, made a pessimistic analysis of the invasion.

“We are probably ten days away from Russia being done. In other words, time is running out, people are running out and ammunition is running out.”said the former US commander in an interview with CNN.

On the 19th day of the invasion, Russia is still preparing a large-scale offensive against kyiv, the capital, but has not yet taken large cities. According to the Kremlin, this was to prevent even more civilian deaths, although it has not ruled out trying to do so in the coming hours.

Hodges, who was in Ukraine in February, also spoke of how difficult it is for Russia to lay siege to the capital. “kyiv is a huge city. I was there five weeks ago, I met with President Zelensky. It is a very large city, very complex on the ground, separated by one of the largest rivers in Europe. I don’t think the Russians have the numbers to surround it, let alone capture it or even destroy it.”commented.

The Russian convoys, which have been separated in recent days, have not been able to make significant progress and are also suffering from increasingly adverse conditions, with less cold temperatures, thawing terrain and more bogging.

“They already have a shortage of ammunition because of poor planning. They have a serious shortage of people, that’s why they are recruiting Syrians. There is a lot of information about desertions, low morale,” said the analyst.

“Now is the time to step on the accelerator and make it clear that we are here for the long haul. President Zelensky is correct, Ukraine is going to win this. The next ten days will be decisive,” he stressed.