Putin’s lies cloud hope of ending war in Ukraine

(CNN) — Russia insisted for weeks when it gathered more than 100,000 soldiers on the borders of Ukraine that it had no plans to invade. So she did. So it’s not surprising that Tuesday’s announcement of a scaled-down offense was met with deep skepticism.

The US, like everyone else, is desperate to de-escalate Moscow’s onslaught, for humanitarian reasons and because it might allay fears of war with Russia.

But the experience of President Vladimir Putin’s earlier lies and propaganda, and of his brutality, clouded the first signs of progress between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Turkey. The treacherous path any ceasefire or peace deal would face, first to be implemented and then to become permanent, also tempered optimism in the West and Ukraine.

In the Cold War, the famous American mantra after nuclear arms reduction agreements with the Kremlin was “trust but verify.” In this conflict, the approach is exactly the opposite: verify and distrust. The change reflects deep mistrust of the Russian president after his two decades of anti-Western leadership. It is also born out of revulsion at the violent attacks on innocent civilians, in hospitals, apartment blocks and a theater used as a shelter, over the past month.

The US wages the information war again

On the verification side of the equation, the US on Tuesday repeated its pre-invasion tactic of using intelligence capabilities to paint a clear picture of what it believes Russia is really doing in Ukraine. This is designed to thwart Moscow’s feints and disinformation and serves the broader US goal of depriving Putin of a reward for his aggression, even if a lower-intensity war limited mainly to the east and south of Ukraine suggested that Western support for Kyiv is working.

“No one should be fooled by the Kremlin’s recent claim that it will suddenly reduce military strikes near Kyiv, or any report that it will withdraw all of its forces,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing on Tuesday.

There is a strong feeling in Washington that while the Russian operation may be pivoting from its bloody Blitzkrieg failure in Kyiv, the move may simply herald an intensified assault on besieged cities to the south and east.

In the short term, Russia could regroup for more savage attacks in a more concentrated area. In the longer term, there is no guarantee that Putin will ever quell his desire to crush Ukrainian nationality if he secures a beachhead in the east.

“We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and that we should all be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine,” Kirby told reporters. He said that small groups of Russian forces were withdrawing from Kyiv. But he added: “We are not prepared to call this a withdrawal or a retreat.”

Still, Kirby also came closer than the United States to saying that Putin had already lost the broader war in Ukraine, pointing to the list of major cities he had failed to capture or subdue, adding to the pressure on the Russian president. .

“They wanted withdrawal. They didn’t get it,” Kirby said.

“They too… really failed to take and hold any major population centers. They haven’t taken Kharkiv. They haven’t taken Chernihiv. They haven’t taken Mariupol. And while we assess that they took Kherson, that’s back in the game right now.” .

That record of Russian disappointment pointed to another possible motivation for a flash of light in diplomacy: Moscow simply cannot afford to continue the assault on such a vast battlefield against stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Does Russia withdraw or regroup?

Despite US suspicions about the Russian moves, which were billed as a de-escalation rather than a ceasefire, the talks in Turkey at least offered some optimism that has been elusive since Russian tanks entered the war. Ukraine more than a month ago. If progress continues, the talks may have laid the groundwork for a framework to reduce or end fighting in the future.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia would “radically reduce at times” military activity around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said enough progress was made during talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on Tuesday to allow Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet. He also said that the two sides agreed to defer a decision on the fate of Crimea, made by Russia in 2014, for 15 years. Such an agreement would leave one of the most difficult issues in the ceasefire talks.

However, it is also important to understand what is not happening. Any perception that Russia’s war of aggression may be about to end would be highly premature. It is still taking a brutal toll on civilians.

On Tuesday, for example, at least 12 people were killed and 33 wounded in a Russian attack on the office of the regional military governor of Ukraine’s southwestern Mykolaiv region, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services said.

And even if Russia regroups on the battlefields in the south and east, that does not mean that Kyiv and other cities are free from the ever-present fear of air strikes. More civil misery would be certain where war rages. And a de facto partition of the country, which may now be Putin’s narrow goal, would reward his contempt for international law after marching toward a sovereign, democratic nation, even if he provides a face-saving option at home.

Zelensky warned on Tuesday that his country could not trust the words of a nation seeking the “annihilation” of his country.

“The enemy is still on our territory. They continue to shell our cities. Mariupol is under siege. The air and rocket attacks do not stop.”

Russia’s intentions put to the test

The coming days will test whether Russian forces actually withdraw from Kyiv and Chernihiv. CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen visited the front lines near the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday and reported heavy shelling. Such attacks could indicate that Russian units are covering their retreat. Or they could be scorching earth on the way out. CNN crews in Kyiv overnight Wednesday also heard heavy rocket and artillery fire, hardly consistent with Russian promises to scale back action.

Some Russia skeptics believe the announcement is nothing more than a spin by Moscow, designed to divert attention from battlefield losses.

“Nothing has changed. The Russians are masters of lying deception and window dressing,” Arseniy Yatsenyuk, a former Ukrainian prime minister, told CNN’s “Newsroom” program on Tuesday.

“The Russians have run out of manpower, out of ammunition, they have not managed to surround and take Kyiv,” Yatsenyuk said.

Another possible motivation for the possible Russian strategic change is to seek again to break the solid Western unity, one of the many things that seemed to surprise Putin when the invasion began. In theory, the hope of a diplomatic opening could make European states less likely to ratchet up further pressure on sanctions that have wrecked the strangled Russian economy.

That may explain why President Joe Biden was quick to reach out to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on Tuesday morning as reports about progress in negotiations in Turkey began to circulate. The allies reaffirmed “their determination to continue to raise the costs to Russia for its brutal attacks in Ukraine,” according to a White House statement.

A diplomatic settlement might be bad, but not as unpleasant as war

Still, despite skepticism about Russia’s motives, the fact that the talks went ahead and for the first time seemed to make some progress is something. Successful diplomacy, even if it offers a solution that satisfied no one, could save thousands of lives given Putin’s current fearsome attack on civilians. Some security guarantees for Kyiv, possibly from the EU or permanent members of the UN Security Council, could allow some of the 3.9 million refugees who have fled the country to perhaps return home and rebuild something close to home. their previous lives.

So unshakable skepticism about Russia’s motives could kill off a possible chance to end at least some of the killing in Ukraine. That is one of the reasons why the US and its allies are likely to follow Zelensky’s example in the coming days.

John Herbst, former US ambassador to Ukraine, said the evolution of Kyiv’s position for future neutrality was interesting as it would be proof that Russia was limiting aggression to eastern Ukraine.

“That’s still bad. But better than what we have today,” Herbst told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, adding that any indication that Russia had withdrawn from Putin’s earlier effort to control all of Ukraine and change his rule might suggest a way forward.

“It’s still aggressive, it’s still nasty but not as dangerous or as nasty as its original targets,” Herbst said.

In a conflict as brutal as this one, with a protagonist as cruel as Putin, that may be the best the world could wish for.