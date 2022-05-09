Putin’s main phrases in his Victory Day speech

The US warning to Americans in Russia 0:36

(CNN Spanish) — It was a more low-key Victory Day parade than ever before and, finally, without any big announcements by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With Russia’s war in Ukraine in the background, unleashed more than two months ago, soldiers and vehicles paraded through Moscow’s Red Square —without the traditional plane parade, canceled due to the weather— to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union in World War II.

The fight continued this Monday in Ukraine, especially in the separatist region of Donbas – where pro-Russian rebels rose in 2014 -, which has become the new axis of the war. However, the Russians took a moment to commemorate the past.

Below is a summary of Putin’s main phrases this Monday in Moscow.

Putin’s speech on Victory Day

“Today they are defending what their grandparents and great-grandparents fought for.”

“Our duty is to do everything possible so that the horror of a global war does not happen again.”

“The NATO countries didn’t want to listen to us … they had very different plans and we could see it.”

“Everything indicated that a clash with the neo-Nazis, the Ukrainian nationalists, who the United States and its junior partners were counting on, would be inevitable.”

“The danger was increasing every day. Russia preemptively repelled this aggression. This was the only correct decision, and it was a timely decision. The decision of an independent, sovereign and powerful nation.”