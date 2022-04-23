Putin’s new paranoia is called Covid

Even close friends and advisors have seen very little of him these days. With many he preferred not to see each other “face to face” at the hearing. He limited himself to a video call. Why does Putin refuse face-to-face meetings when possible? A new paranoia makes the Tsar anxious: the fear of contracting the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. The analysis provided it to an English newspaper DailyMail Mark Galeotti, one of the UK’s leading experts on Russia and Putin’s biographer. In addition to the slew of diseases that the Tsar may have as we have recently seen, anxiety over Sars-CoV-2 has been added.

Fear of the virus

With remote video conversations, the Russian president is easier to cut off when he wants all the inconvenient conversations as happened a few weeks ago with the central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, who attempted to resign Zoom live after the disapproval of the invasion of Ukraine. Putin not only refused, but ended the call immediately. Also on that occasion, the missed live meeting could have been caused by the fear of contracting Covid-19 which, although it gives very slight effects in most cases in vaccinated people, in people with compromised immune systems or with other pathologies, we are well aware that the disease can be of different proportions.

“He does not tolerate those who contradict him”

The analyst explained that his growing nervousness is palpable on almost every occasion. “ He does not tolerate dissent or any opinion that contradicts his own. But around him, in the halls of power in Moscow, there is a growing one restlessness “According to senior Kremlin officials, the invasion of Ukraine by the party could have been a” catastrophic “mistake and condemning Russia to years of isolation. Chillingly, Galeotti says it would not even be so remote to resort to use. of tactical nuclear weapons. “ Such criticisms come from both sides, from nationalists and socially liberal technocrats, from hawks and doves, from uniforms and suits. Nationalists, on the other hand, support Putin’s belief that Ukraine should be pushed back into Russia’s sphere of influence, separating it from the West, but are horrified at how bad the war has gone.

Who trusts the Tsar