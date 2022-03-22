Putin’s next escalation could be a cyberattack on the US (Analysis)

US prepares for possible Russian cyberattacks 1:01

(CNN) — The most worrying takeaway from President Joe Biden’s warning that there is “evolving intelligence” that Russia is exploring options for a cyberattack is that US spy agencies have so far been successful in predicting Vladimir Putin’s movements.

It was always possible that the Russian leader tried to impose direct retaliation on the US government and Americans for their support of the Ukrainians and crippling sanctions on Russia after their brutal invasion.

Putin could pit his intelligence agencies or related criminal gangs against US departments, hospitals, critical infrastructure and public services. Opening a cyber front, or at least hinting at one, would be consistent with Putin’s escalation strategy, which would it has seen nuclear sabers flail, hurl fearsome fire at Ukrainian civilians, and use next-generation hypersonic missiles.

But the key question is whether the Russian leader would risk an all-out cyber conflict with Washington, which, as CNN reported last week, has fearsome capabilities of its own that can outpace Russia’s arsenal and could quickly deliver devastating blows against critical Russian infrastructure. .

Biden first warned Monday in a written statement that it was time for the private sector, which owns much of the nation’s critical infrastructure and has not always heeded government warnings, to immediately harden its defenses online. .

He then brought an even more chilling message in person to a meeting with business leaders in Washington.

“The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is quite significant and it is coming,” the president warned. “He hasn’t used it yet, but it’s part of his playbook,” Biden said of Putin.

Anne Neuberger, White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said Monday that after detecting “preparatory activity” by Russia, the administration had conducted classified briefings with companies and sectors that could be vulnerable to attack. cyber attacks. But she also said there was currently no evidence of any specific threat. The White House has consistently warned of a possible cyber front in Russia’s war against Ukraine since the invasion more than three weeks ago, beyond its usual guidance to state and local governments and big business and industry.

Putin’s motives for attacking the US

As always with intelligence-based government pronouncements, and especially in an area as sensitive as possible cyber warfare, much is still unknown about the potential threat, the timing of Biden’s announcement, and the messages he tried to send to Russia with the Monday statement.

But Putin has burning reasons for wanting to target America and inflict pain on Americans. Unprecedented international sanctions are having a devastating effect on the Russian economy. The longer they remain in force, the more they will harm ordinary Russians. The Russian banking sector is isolated from the world and the country has become an international pariah.

Putin’s forces, meanwhile, did not carry out the expected blitzkrieg in Kyiv. A military stalemate may force Putin to escalate the crisis to increase his own geopolitical influence with outside powers. And by his actions over many years, the Russian leader has given the impression that he believes he is already waging a low intensity war against the West. In fact, Russian intelligence agencies used hacking and influence campaigns in the 2016 and 2020 US elections, according to US intelligence.

Putin may also be seeking revenge for the West’s torrent of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons pouring into Ukraine, used to kill Russians in an extraordinary proxy war with Moscow in Europe. So the jump to direct, non-military action against the United States may not be as far reaching for Putin as it might seem for others.

A long history of cyber warfare

Cyber ​​attacks, while an escalation under the current circumstances, would not be a new Russian tactic.

Nearly a year ago, Washington blamed the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service for the 2020 SolarWinds attack on federal servers and a wide network of public sectors and imposed sanctions. A criminal group originating from Russia, called “DarkSide”, was believed to be responsible for a ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial trans-American pipeline last year.

At a summit in Geneva last summer, Biden told Putin that certain areas of critical infrastructure should be off limits to cyberattacks and outlined 16 specific entities, including energy and water.

And in its just released Annual Threat Assessment report, the US intelligence community warned that Russia was developing capabilities to target submarine cables and industrial control systems in the United States and elsewhere “because compromising such infrastructure improves and demonstrates its ability to damage infrastructure during a crisis.”

Biden’s multiple hearings

The idea that Putin would not dare start a cyber conflict with the United States now may be less convincing given the Russian president’s dubious decision-making in the war thus far.

Putin has broken down multiple barriers to acceptable behavior with his invasion of a sovereign and independent nation. His offensive has now degenerated into appalling air, artillery and missile attacks on civilians. Having thrown his national and international credibility into the war, he cannot afford to lose. That is one of the reasons why the US has warned of the possibility of chemical or biological attacks by Russian forces and why there is deep concern among the community of atomic scientists that the Russians may eventually consider the use of smaller tactical nuclear weapons as acceptable military doctrine. So you could see cyber warfare as another deployable weapon.

The power of Biden’s warning, even if cyberattacks are not imminent, was cemented by the intelligence community’s success thus far in exposing and predicting the actions of the Russian military. As more than 100,000 Russian troops massed around Ukraine earlier this year, some officials in Europe and even in Kyiv dismissed warnings that Putin was about to invade as contrary to Russia’s own interests.

The intelligence success not only contrasted with the community’s failures in the Iraq war and before the attacks of September 11, 2001. It also raised the possibility that the United States has strong visibility for the Russian regime. Biden’s quote of unspecified “evolving intelligence” on possible cyberattacks is the latest occasion the US has deployed strategic nuggets of the product of US spy agencies to shape perceptions of the war in America and abroad. An element of psychological warfare may also be at play as Putin, a former KGB officer, would be furious at the possibility that the US has penetrated Russian spy agencies.

Biden puts big business on alert

There is debate among cyber warfare experts as to whether Putin would be deterred by the risk that the United States could strike back with even more force against Russia.

A detailed report by CNN’s investigative unit last week found that while there have been minor attacks against Ukrainian banks and government agencies, there has so far been no major cybersecurity disaster, such as a general power outage, a system of poisoned water or a hit supply chain, in the US or Ukraine since the invasion. There was a consensus among nearly 20 experts who spoke to CNN that while Russia is well positioned to launch catastrophic cyberattacks on the United States, it is unlikely to do so. Experts believe that Putin understands that the cyber capabilities of his country are surpassed by those of the United States.

And Biden stressed again on Monday that the United States would respond forcefully to any intrusion, seeking to bolster the deference factor.

It pledged to “use all tools to deter, disrupt and, if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure.”

Biden’s statement was also a clear warning to US businesses to make a renewed effort to protect themselves from cyber hacking before it’s too late. Some companies lack the government’s ability to protect themselves. The cost of cybersecurity is particularly onerous for smaller companies and providers. American businesses face cyber attacks every day that cost millions of dollars. But there was a real sense that Biden’s statement was intended to wake up the private sector that something much worse was on the way.

As he put it: “You have the power, the ability, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resiliency of the critical services and technologies that Americans depend on.”