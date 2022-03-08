Putin’s nuclear threat and the role of the West

The risk of one Third World war: it has been talked about for weeks now. What if the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the president himself Vladimir Putin push on the nuclear threat is above all to spread a specific product, that of fear. It can a lot – according to analysts – shake the bugbear of a nuclear and total war, it can above all on the negotiations and on the pressures that the West is exerting on every front to try to avoid the Third World War.

Third World War: What Risks and What Can Unleash It?

Last night, the Ukrainian president launched the warning in an interview with the BBC Volodymyr Zelensky: “This war will not end like this. It will unleash the world warHe declared referring to the Russian Tsar. Zelensky reiterated what he has been saying for days, namely that Putin is a war criminal: “Everyone who came to our land, everyone who gave the orders, are all war criminals. Believe me – he added -, I have spoken with many Western leaders, this war will not end here, it will cause the Third World War to break out. And only he could end the loss of civilian life in Ukraine, if he alone wanted to. I think he is able to stop the war he has started ». The Ukrainian president now says he is willing to discuss with Russia also on Crimea, Donbass and on entering the Born of Ukraine. “We can find a compromise,” she declared. The important thing is that Putin starts talking ».

US ready to send fighter planes to Ukraine

Otherwise the situation could deteriorate. L’America paws to send other weapons to Ukraine, to send reinforcement planes from Poland and Romania, but this would mean – according to Putin – a declaration of war. The only real solution, at the moment, is considered by experts, the ceasefire. “The goal that can be reached more easily”, they explain. The watchword, however, is realism, at least to avoid being found unprepared or skeptical, as happened in the case of the invasion of Ukraine.

In this scenario, Zelensky’s willingness to dialogue in the last few hours could represent a good sign and stop, at least for the moment, the military escalation. But the will of the Russian president seems clearer every day, especially when he makes him say that Belarus needs a port and a sea. This clearly suggests where its expansionist aims intend to point: towards the Baltic, towards the former Soviet countries. This morning, the vice president of the European commission Valdis Dombrovskis pointed out that Russia could not limit itself in this war to the conquest of Ukraine, and said he was concerned about the possible involvement of the Baltic and former Soviet countries Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.

Overseas, on the other hand, the secretary of state Antony Blinken has relaunched the hypothesis of sending Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine by Poland and Romania, an eventuality that the European Union does not like at all since it could cause a dangerous escalation of the war with the widening of the conflict also to the rest of the continent.

War, what can happen now?

So how well founded is the risk of the outbreak of a world conflict? As long as the West remains neutral, Putin will have a hard time finding an excuse to attack. He also knows, however, that he would have the worst and that the people could abandon him, although now the majority are with him. Any incidents, however, can be the result of political manipulation. If one were to seek confrontation, any potential point of friction would be usable as a pretext. If Russia had wanted to invade NATO, she would have already had the pretext of weapons sent by Westerners to Ukraine. Some time ago, to cite another example, during the conflict in Syria, Turkey shot down a Russian plane. But Putin did not raise the bar of the confrontation. The real danger is in the moment of extreme tension and volatility. Russia is gambling much more than what it is risking and what the West could risk.

Since Moscow troops invaded Ukraine, President Zelensky has repeatedly asked for military aid from NATO. But he has only – at least so far – obtained artillery and missile weapons, and some military supplies. Even the possibility of a no-fly zone in Ukraine was rejected by the West, with the underlying reason being always the same: a direct or more incisive intervention by NATO would provoke a Russian reaction that could generate the Third World war.

The question of Mig-29 fighters is emblematic in this regard. These Soviet-made aircraft are supplied to Poland and Romania and are the only ones Ukrainian pilots would be able to use. The US Secretary of State Blinken has made it known that he is evaluating the possibility of a sale of these planes to Ukraine, with the United States ready to “compensate” Warsaw and Bucharest with modern F-16s. But also from Poland and Romania the resistance is strong. And the whole of Europe keeps saying no. The hope is that the party opposed to Putin in Russia will take advantage of the serious losses on the ground, especially in terms of human lives, and begin to scratch his authority.