Putin’s obsession with Ukraine

The reasons why Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening the second invasion of Ukraine in less than ten years relate above all to military strategy and geopolitics: among other things, Putin wants to prevent the expansion of NATO in Ukraine (an expansion which, moreover, the NATO has no intention of implementing) and limiting the political and military presence of the West near the Russian borders (which has instead expanded in the last twenty years). Another reason much cited by Putin himself, and used above all in domestic propaganda, concerns history.

For several years, Putin has publicly claimed that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”. He said it in 2014 on the occasion of the annexation of Crimea, he repeated it frequently during interviews and in public speeches and he explained it at length in a verbose essay published in July 2021 and entitled “On the historical unity of the Russians and Ukrainians” , in which Putin wrote that he “firmly believes” that the two peoples are “one unity”.

The belief that Russians and Ukrainians are one people is also expressed in its most obvious consequence: one people does not need two states, and whoever tries to divide it is going against history. For this Putin believes that the end of the Soviet Union, which involved the separation of Russia and Ukraine among other things, resulted in the disastrous “disintegration of historical Russia”, meaning by this that the historically intended borders of Russia should include also the Ukrainian territory (and that of Belarus).

Taking this reasoning to the extreme, Putin and his political allies have repeatedly argued that Ukraine “is not even a state”. In an interview some time ago, Vladislav Surkov, Putin’s adviser on the Ukrainian question who later fell out of favor, said that Ukraine is not a nation but “an astonishing enthusiasm for ethnography, taken to extremes”.

According to various experts, Putin has a kind of obsession with Ukraine, and this obsession is shared with the rest of the Russian establishment which, as the Russian recently wrote.Economist, “Never accepted the independence” of the country. The obsession feeds on partial interpretations of history and theories on the ethnic formation of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, as well as on imperialist claims that date back to the Soviet period, and in some cases even earlier, to the Tsarist period.

But the main problem, as we are seeing in these months of military tensions, and as we have actually seen for a decade now, is that the Russian obsession with Ukraine is not reciprocated.

In his essay, Putin wrote that the main reason why Russians and Ukrainians (and even Belarusians) would be the same people today is that they are all “descendants” of the so-called Kievan Rus, that is, a collection of Slavic, Baltic and Finnish tribes. that in the ninth century created a loose monarchical entity that stretched from the White Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south, and which therefore included part of the current Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian territory. The unity of Kievan Rus, consecrated by conversion to Orthodox Christianity, is for Putin the foundation of the Russian culture that still binds the three peoples together today. All this, even before Moscow was founded.

Many historians today argue that this interpretation of Kievan Rus should be considered a myth. Not so much because Kievan Rus did not play a role in the various formations that followed, but because drawing political conclusions from historical events that took place over a millennium ago is rather unreasonable.

Furthermore, Kievan Rus soon split. Simplifying a lot, it was invaded by the Mongols, who maintained control of the Russian side for a few centuries, while the territories of today’s Ukraine were dominated in various ways by Lithuanians, Poles, Swedes and in part also by the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The Ukrainian language developed separately from the Russian one, and for centuries the Ukrainian aristocracy, especially in the western part of the country, remained linked to continental Europe.

Even when the Tsarist Empire conquered much of the current Ukrainian territory in the eighteenth century, the cultural and linguistic integration programs of “little Russia” (as a part of Ukrainian territory under the Russian Empire was called) never had full success. .

Attempts at integration continued even after the Russian Revolution, with mixed results. It did not contribute to the Russian cause that local farmers were among the main victims of Stalin’s disastrous agricultural policies, which combined with repression in the early 1930s resulted in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians (estimates range from three to five million. people) and which today are considered genocide by many Ukrainians.

This does not mean that the historical, cultural and linguistic ties between Russia and Ukraine are not very strong: today most Ukrainians are bilingual, and especially in the eastern part of the country (the one occupied by pro-Russian separatist forces, not to mention Crimea , which has been annexed) most of the inhabitants are of Russian origin and speak Russian as their main language. This also applies to Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, who comes from the eastern regions and, although he is bilingual, speaks Russian more fluently than Ukrainian.

But, as theEconomistwhile for the majority of Ukrainians these ties and neighborhoods are part of an important historical heritage, for the Russians they are an element of identity: «For centuries Ukraine has determined the Russian identity. […] The idea that Kiev could only be the capital of a neighboring state was unthinkable for the Russians. But it wasn’t for the Ukrainians. ‘

Ukraine has always been at the center of Russian imperial projects, and losing dominion over the country meant, in fact, giving up the possibility of an empire.

This was seen with the collapse of the Soviet Union, whose dissolution as a political entity was definitively decided on the night of 8 December 1991 in the dacha of Belaveža, in Belarus, after a very long meeting between the Russian President Boris Yeltsin, the Ukrainian Leonid Kravchuk and the Belarusian Stanislav Shushkevich. At that time, the Russian economy was collapsing and it was Yeltsin who promoted, albeit reluctantly, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, with the aim of focusing only on Russia, unhooking the dead weights of other republics and the burden of Soviet imperial ambitions.

The decision to dissolve the Soviet Union and renounce any form of official control over Ukraine and Belarus was extremely complex, not only because Ukraine was the second largest economy in the Union and had enough nuclear warheads on its territory to be the third power. worldwide in this sector (the question was later resolved with the 1994 Budapest agreement). When Mikhail Gorbachev, who was still president of the Soviet Union, learned of Yeltsin’s decision, he was furious, among other things because his mother was Ukrainian, and he himself had spent his childhood immersed in Ukrainian culture: giving up Ukraine meant giving up a piece of identity.

At that time Alexander Solzhenitsyn, one of the most influential Russian intellectuals of the twentieth century, had recently published an essay entitled How to rebuild our Russia in which, among other things, he urged the Soviet Union to grant independence to the non-Slavic Soviet republics (i.e. those of Central Asia), and to build a large Slavic state that included Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and part of Kazakhstan.

And if this were not possible, in any case the ties between the Slavic and Russified peoples would have to be maintained at all costs. Solzhenitsyn, like Putin and others, cited Kievan Rus and the Orthodox religion, among other things, among the reasons for this union.

In recent years, Putin’s Russia has intervened in all the countries mentioned by Solzhenitsyn, through military actions or by sending aid to local dictators. But the main problem with this Russian obsession with Ukraine is that it is not reciprocated.

For decades, Ukraine and its society have gravitated towards Europe and the West. With the 1994 Budapest Agreement, Ukraine agreed to hand over all of its nuclear weapons in exchange for a guarantee that Russia would respect its borders (a promise that was reneged two decades later). In 2004 the “Orange Revolution”, in defense of the electoral victory of the pro-European candidate Viktor Yushchenko, was for Putin the first alarm that he risked losing his influence on Ukraine, later confirmed by the protests in Kiev in 2014, which resulted in in the current tense situation.

Today, 90 percent of Ukrainians want the country to remain independent, and 75 percent would like to join the European Union. Even in the eastern part of the country, where a large part of the population has Russian origins, almost 60% of the inhabitants would like to join the Union.

And as Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk al New Yorker, for the regime of Vladimir Putin not only the independence of Ukraine is a threat, but also its freedom and democracy, albeit imperfect: «Putin feels offended and betrayed by Ukraine and the Ukrainians, not only by the Ukrainian government. And I think it is quite important for him to prove that no, democracy in Ukraine is not really genuine, which was imposed by the West. Because admitting that societies can be autonomously democratic means admitting that change is possible in Belarus, Georgia and even Russia ».