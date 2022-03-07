Putin’s partner and their children are hiding in Switzerland before the invasion of Ukraine, according to a report

Vladimir Putin’s partner, Alina Kabaeva, is hiding in Switzerland with their four young childrenaccording to a Page Six report published this Sunday.

It is added that the family is “locked up” in a private chalet and safe in a place in Switzerlanda country that put aside its neutral position and has rejected the invasion of Ukraine.

“As Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, targeting innocent citizens and sparking a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland, at least for now,” a source told transcendence page.

Kabaeva is a former gymnast who has achieved gold in Olympic competitions, but the relationship with the Russian president has not been officially confirmed by any, the report limits.

However, the report adds that the couple has four childrenincluding 7-year-old twin daughters, who were born near Lugano, Switzerland, in February 2015.

It turned out that they have two other children.

“All the children have Swiss passports,” the source said of Kabaeva, 38.

It adds that Putin has two other adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his first marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva, but has sought to keep them out of the spotlight.

Putin and Shkrebneva were married for 30 years; they divorced in 2013.

In 2008, the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Korrespondent reported that Putin had divorced his wife and was ready to marry Kabaeva; the story was denied by the Russian government and the newspaper was shut down.

Kabaeva, once called the “most flexible woman in Russia”posed nude for a men’s magazine.

It is unknown if the former Olympic medalist will stay in Switzerland, especially after that government’s stance against the invasion of Ukraine.