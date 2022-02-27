Putin’s personal life: wife, children…

It is without a doubt one of the characters of the moment. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, in addition to making him even more enemies worldwide, has renewed interest in his personal life, which is surrounded by a halo of mystery on which it is practically impossible to shed light. Almost everything is conjecture, rumors and speculation.

As if it were an iron curtain, Vladimir Putin has kept his family life away from the media spotlight. Born in Leningrad (1952) -now Saint Petersburg- in the bosom of a humble family, in 1970 he entered the State University of the city where he studied law. Recruited by the KGB in the mid-1970s, Putin began to flirt with politics in the early 1990s, and by the end of the century he became interim president of the country after the departure of Boris Yeltsin.

Since being confirmed in office on May 7, 2000, Putin has officially become the most powerful man in Russia and since then, with an iron hand, moves the threads of the country. And without signs that he is going to withdraw from power. In fact, in April 2021 he signed a law that allows him to stand for two new 6-year terms starting in 2024, when the current one ends, so he could be in office until 2036, when he would be 84 years old.

And it is that until that moment, the current legislation only allowed two consecutive terms to be chained, which is why between 2008 and 2012 Dmitri Medvedev was the president of the country and he became prime minister. A formality that for all intents and purposes did not detract from him an iota of influence.

One mystery after another

But beyond his professional and political career, the personal life of the Russian president is a real mystery and only some biographical episodes are known, without excessive data. It is known that in 1983 she married Ludmila Shkrebneva and that in 2014 they officially divorced. of that marriage Maria (1985) and Katia (1986) were born, but little is known about both, except that the first is an endocrinologist and has given Putin two grandchildren, and the second is a researcher and possibly an athlete. Possibly because, as El País reports in an article from September 2020, in both cases the government denials have been many.

It is also not very clear if Ludmila has been Putin’s only wife or if he only has two daughters since he is credited with a third, born in 2003, the result of an extramarital affair, and at least one other offspring as a result of his alleged affair with former gymnast Alina Kabáyeva, Olympic champion in Athens 2004, whose start some sources also place when he was still married. Supposedly because any rumor that flies over the Russian president is unceremoniously shot down.

Vladimir Putin has no more family than the entire Russian people and that is how he wants to be perceived. Like the father of the country no time for private life because, among other things, it’s a distraction. And there are more important things that require your attention. How to invade Ukraine.