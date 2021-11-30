Putin’s “red lines” in Ukraine: “I don’t want missiles 5 minutes from Moscow”

Listen to the audio version of the article

In connection with the Forum “Russia calls!”, Dedicated to investors, Vladimir Putin has returned to fuel the fear that the Ukrainian crisis could lead to an open confrontation between Moscow and NATO. This is because, the Russian president repeated, Moscow would be forced to intervene if the Atlantic Alliance continued to strengthen the military capabilities of Kiev by overcoming the “red lines” established by the Kremlin: that is, the deployment on Ukrainian territory of missile systems that could put security at risk. Able to reach the Russian command centers in five minutes.

Hoping to see “everyone’s common sense” prevail, Putin went straight to the point. In the presence of certain launch systems on Ukrainian territory, he said, “the flight time over Moscow would be 7-10 minutes, five in the case of a hypersonic missile. Tell me, what should we do in this case? We should create something similar towards those who threaten us in that way. We are able to do it ». From the beginning of 2022, the Russian Navy will be able to count on the new hypersonic Zircon cruise missile, which has been successfully tested and capable of exceeding nine times the speed of sound. Reaching in five minutes, too, “those who give the orders,” said Putin.

“Let common sense prevail”

Recalling the expansion of NATO to the borders of the former Soviet Union, and the deployment of the Aegis Ashore anti-missile defense system in Poland and Romania, the Russian president drew attention to the Mark 41 VLS launch systems, derived from the Aegis system. and upgraded to be able to use offensive Tomahawk missiles: «Creating similar threats in Ukraine would be a red line for us. But I hope we won’t get to that point. I hope that common sense prevails, a sense of responsibility for both our countries and for the world community ».

To those who point the finger at the mobilization on the borders between Russia and Ukraine, a signal according to American intelligence sources of the desire to intervene in southern Ukraine or in the Donbass, Putin responds saying that he is equally concerned about the military exercises organized by NATO: simulations of nuclear attacks to Russia, strategic bombers 20 km from the Russian borders, military ships in the Black Sea. “They are a threat to us,” says Putin.

A summit with Biden?

As happened last spring, the summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva served to ease tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border. A new contact between the two leaders is now underway, which will be possible by the end of the year. But for the moment, the answer to Putin comes from Riga, where NATO foreign ministers are meeting for two days: “Russia will pay a heavy bill if it once again uses force against Ukraine’s independence”, he said. said the secretary general of the Alliance, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg.