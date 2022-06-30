News

Putin’s response to taunts from G7 leaders for his shirtless photos

Vladimir Putin bare-chested on horseback

Vladimir Putin has wanted to project an “image of masculinity” with photos like this one, in which he was seen riding a horse bare-chested in 2009.

Vladimir Putin responded to Western leaders who mocked his bare-chested images this week by saying it would be “disgusting” to see them take off their clothes.

The remarks came after leaders at the G7 summit mocked the Russian president’s habit of posing shirtless in pictures.

But Putin suggested that his counterparts need to stop drinking alcohol and do more sports.

He also rejected comments from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he had been a woman.

