Putin’s six-meter long table was built by an Italian. “Today it would be worth 100 thousand euros” – Corriere.it

from Giusi Fasano

The entrepreneur Renato Pologna leads a Cantù company. The image of Putin and Macron sitting at the two ends of the immense white table has gone around the world. “I also furnished an entire building in the Kremlin”

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin meet in the Kremlin on the Ukrainian crisis and yet his table ends up making more news than the meeting…



“Truly. I recognized him as soon as I saw him. I am proud of it, I always get excited when I see that my work is in the background of something important. I hope it brings good luck against the war ».

Renato Pologna from Cantù (Como) is the head of a company called Oak. He who created that long white table that kept the two heads of state at a distance.

But how long is it?



“Six meters long by 2.60 wide. Wood. The top is a unique piece, very challenging to handle. white lacquered with gold leaf profiles and handmade decorations on the top ».

Some say it was created so long for covid time dating.



“It may be useful for the purpose but certainly the length has nothing to do with the pandemic. I made it 25 years ago! ».

Really?



“Yup. And it is a very small part of the work I did for one of the Kremlin buildings in the years ’95 -’96-’97. It is the building that can be seen behind Lenin’s Mausoleum, the current seat of the president’s offices plus the presidential residence ».

The furniture of the entire building?



“Exactly. It was 7000 square meters on two floors. There was this great hall of the famous Putin-Macron photography and then many other rooms including the Catherine Hall, where they held one of the G8 meetings in ’97. It was a complete turnkey job. Furniture, floors, boiserie, all the lighting bodies, fireplaces, plaster ceilings, marble finishes on the walls … “

And did she do it all?



“I make furniture. I shared the work other than furniture production with other subcontracted companies ».

Value of the order?



“I don’t remember the exact figures. We are still talking about lire and by heart I would say a few billion lire ».

How much would that table, reproduced exactly the same, be worth today?



«Well… maybe 100 thousand euros».

How did you get from Brianza to the Kremlin?



“The Oak was selected because ten years earlier, through the Milan consulate, they had asked us for furniture to furnish an apartment, always inside one of the Kremlin buildings”.

At the time, the president of the Russian Federation was Boris Yeltsin. Did you meet him?



“Never. I remember security was awesome. We had a pass to get in and out, the furniture had to go under the scanner, no photographs… ».

What kind of clientele does it have?



“International. I have made a lot of supplies to Arab countries, for sheikhs and royal families. I worked for the residences of the sultans in Malaysia. I have had orders from the Middle East, from the former Russian states. At one time I had orders from Gaddafi and Saddam’s family. Then I have a series of non-political clients, who don’t ask me for work for official buildings but for private residences, historic buildings even of 4-5 thousand square meters. In Monte-Carlo, on the French Riviera, in London… ».

In Italy?



“Someone. Few”.

A few names?



“I have confidentiality agreements with all of them, I can’t reveal anything.”

Let’s go back to the six-meter table. Have you seen the photomontages and comments on social networks?



“Yes, really funny. She was very impressed, obviously. I saw that someone turned it into a swing: brilliant. Someone else put lap dance poles on it. They even made it into a curling rink. At this point we can say that it is a table that develops creativity ».