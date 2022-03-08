Putin’s wife and girlfriend: Is the Russian leader married?

Getty Putin with his ex-wife (l) and his alleged girlfriend

Russian leader Vladimir Putin no longer has a wife, but was married once for three decades to Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya. He keeps his personal life notoriously private, but it has long been rumored that he has a longtime girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympian.

He is believed to have two daughters with his ex-wife, formerly known as Lyudmila Putina, and possibly have children, perhaps twins, with his alleged longtime ex-gymnast girlfriend. It is not clear if he has a son.

“I have a private life in which I do not allow interference. It must be respected,” Putin once said, according to The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know about Putin’s ex-wife and alleged girlfriend:

Putin divorced his wife, a former flight attendant, after 30 years of marriage

According to Biography.com, Putin’s wife, Lyudmila, was a flight attendant when they met in 1980. They married three years later. Putin announced they would divorce in 2013, according to Biography.com, calling the decision mutual.

“There are people who just can’t stand it,” Putin told Biography.com at the time. “Lyudmila Alexandrovna has been on duty for eight, almost nine years.” Lyudmila added, the site reports: “Our marriage ended because we hardly ever see each other. Vladimir Vladimirovich is immersed in his work, our children have grown up and are living their own lives.

According to AS, Putin is believed to have had two daughters with Lyudmila, although he does not speak publicly about his children, perhaps for his own protection. The daughters are called Maria and Katerina. Maria was born in Leningrad and Katerina (sometimes known as Yekaterina) in Germany when her father was stationed there with the KGB, reported AS.

The second daughter appears to be named after Lyudmila’s mother, who is named Ekaterina Shkrebneva, according to Sobesednik, a Russian-language news site.

According to Biography.com, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, on October 7, 1952. He lived in a “communal apartment” and later earned a law degree before becoming a KGB officer stationed primarily in East Germany. He later entered politics, serving in lower posts for various political leaders.

Lyudmile is believed to have remarried. “Lyudmila is no longer Putin,” reads the headline on Sobesednik, a Russian-language news site.





Sensation of признание Путина о разводе с женой Итак, свершилось – упорно циркулирующие в народе слухи о разводе Путина с женой, которые безуспешно пыталась опровергнуть вся путинская рать, полностью подтвердились! Поздним вечером в четверг, 6 июня 2013 г., на день памяти св. блж. Ксении Petersburg президентская чета Путиных сделала официальное заявление о своем разводе. Причем для этого было выбрано весьма пикантное место -… 2013-06-06T22:32:41Z

The site reports that Lyudmila is very secretive and has been seen in public only once since her divorce from Putin, in 2014, “when she performed at the annual Gorky Literary Prize ceremony in a white blouse and a strict black suit” to give out. a prize. That is a group led by Artur Ocheretny, who, the site says, previously “worked at the Art Show Center company, which organized various parties for United Russia, ONF, Gazprom and company, including for TsRMK.”

The site tracked land transfers and found one in the name of Lyudmila Ocheretnaya. Does this mean that Lyudmila has remarried Ocheretny? This has never been confirmed. As a Sobesednik translation reports: “But Arthur Ocheretny is not yet 38 years old, while Lyudmila Ocheretnaya is 20 years older than him. It is quite possible that the change of surname was dictated by completely innocent considerations.”

However, the site notes that Artur Ocheretny did not respond to a written request asking whether he himself (or any of his relatives) is connected to the president’s ex-wife in any personal relationship. And he did not refute speculation that he is married to Lyudmila or explain why, if not, he would now have his last name.

Rumor has it that Putin has children with former Olympian Alina Kabaeva

Alina Kabaeva, a highly decorated Russian gymnast, has been linked to Putin since her divorce.

Kabaeva’s father is Marat Kabaev, “the leader of Tatarstan’s business community and a successor to Vladimir Putin in Central Asia,” according to Intelligence Online. He is a former athlete with dual citizenship in Uzbekistan and Russia, according to TransferMarket.

A now-deleted article reported that Marat Kabaev is a “Muslim Tatar.” He has a Facebook page, but it contains no photos of his daughter or his grandchildren.

Posted by Marat Kabaev on Sunday, August 13, 2017

According to a 2019 report in Open Media, Kabaeva’s family, later described as “chairwoman of the board of directors of the National Media Group,” owns property worth around $20 million, including six apartments, two houses and land spanning “four regions.” That site says that her mother’s name is Lyubov Kabaev.

His mother once said, according to The Sun, “Can’t a sportswoman fall in love with a policeman? Even a president?

Posted by Marat Kabaev on Monday, August 7, 2017

According to UAWire, when the Moskovsky Korrespondent newspaper wrote in 2018 that Kabaeva “was the girlfriend of President Vladimir Putin,” it then “suspended operations and subsequently closed.” The site reports that Putin and Kabaeva are believed to have three children, including twins. However, they have never confirmed it. That newspaper was owned by “Putin’s former KGB spy colleague Alexander Lebedev,” The Sun reports, adding that Putin responded to the report by condemning “those who with their runny noses and erotic fantasies lurk in the lives of others.” .

After reports in 2008 that she had a child by Putin, The Sun reports that Kabaeva’s former coach said: “When Alina finds the right time, she will say it herself. I’m happy for her”. That story claimed that Putin’s son with Kabaeva is named Dmitry. But he told Russian Vogue in 2011, according to The Sun, “My sweet little nephew Arseny has joined my ever-expanding family in Moscow. Everyone, of course, thinks he is my son.

The Sun reported that Kabaeva was once called the “most flexible woman” in Russia, due to her career as a gymnast. In 2020, The Sun reported that she was 37 years old and could have up to five children with Putin.

Kabaeva’s name is sometimes given as Alina Maratovna Kabayeva. A biography on sports reference.com reports that she made her “international debut at age 13” and “won her first world (rope) title in 1998. She achieved four golds and two silvers the following year in Osaka, including the all-around and the team. Titles.”

At the Sydney Olympics, he placed third after dropping his hoop, but “won a bunch of medals at the European Championships in 2001 and 2002, and again took home four world titles in 2003,” says the site. She “had also won world titles in 2001, but she lost her medals when she was convicted of doping at the 2001 Goodwill Games. sentence. Kabayeva fulfilled her goal and commandingly won Olympic gold in Athens, retiring soon after.” In 2007, she came back to win the 2007 gymnastics world title with the Russian team and was a torchbearer at the 2014 Sochi Opening Ceremony, the site reports.

According to The Sun, she wore what looked like a wedding ring in Sochi.

She then served “two years in the Public Chamber before being elected to the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament…representing Vladimir Putin’s Yedinaya Rossiya party,” the site reports.

In 2019, the Sunday Times reported that the Kremlin was “silent” on reports that Putin and Kabaeva had twins. That story reported that Kabaeva is considered by some to be Russia’s “secret first lady.”

After those reports, she was not heard from again until 2021, according to the Daily Mail, which reported: “Her last known public appearance was in October 2018, when she defended her Ph.D. at a St. Petersburg university.”

Daily Mail reported that she issued a statement to the Russian women’s gymnastics team in 2021, saying: “I am very glad that we are all back to the life we ​​used to have, with training, competitions, tournaments and the Olympics. I know that each of you have worked and trained hard, and that you are now ready and ready to win for your country, for those who support you…”

Daily Mail reported that Kabaeva has made cryptic statements over the years, once saying she was with a man she “loves very much” and “Sometimes you feel so happy that you even feel scared.” But she didn’t name him.

In 2020, the Daily Mail reported that Putin was also rumored to have “a secret love child with a former cleaner” named Svetlana Krivonogikh. The daughter was Elizaveta, 17, but this relationship has never been confirmed.

