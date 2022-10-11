Putin’s wrath on civilians would herald a brutal turn in the war

Is the worst moment of the war yet to come? 4:29

(CNN) — Vladimir Putin’s latest display of brutality and revenge may be a fit of rage over the explosion of his iconic Crimean bridge. But his indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians also raise the possibility of a new brutal turn in a cruel war.

Russian missiles damaged a glass-bottomed pedestrian bridge in Kyiv, which is a popular tourist site, hit intersections at rush hour and crashed near a children’s playground on Monday. Power outages occurred across the country, in some places cutting off water supplies and transportation, in attacks reminiscent of the terror inflicted on civilians in the first days of the invasion, but which had largely subsided in the years since. last months.

The attacks stripped away the semblance of normalcy that city dwellers, who had spent months in the early stages of the war in basements converted into bomb shelters, had managed to restore to their lives and raised fears of further bombing.

It was obvious that the message was for the world to see. Putin does not intend to be humiliated. He will not admit defeat. And he is quite prepared to inflict civilian carnage and indiscriminate terror in response to his series of changes on the battlefield.

But Monday’s targets also had little military value and, if anything, served to reflect Putin’s need to find new targets due to his inability to inflict defeats on Ukraine on the battlefield.

Monday’s shelling of electrical installations, in particular, appeared to be an unsubtle hint at the misery the Russian president could inflict come winter, even as his forces retreat in the face of Western-armed Ukrainian troops.

This possibility that Putin may be announcing a new bloody turn in a war that has gone through multiple strategic phases since the invasion in February weighed heavily on the minds of political and military leaders in Washington on Monday. His reaction was mixed with disgust that Putin was again unleashing a callous war against civilians that was reminiscent of the horrors of Europe in the 20th century.

How should the US respond?

The attacks on civilians, which left at least 14 people dead, also drew new attention to the next steps the US and its allies must take to respond, after sending billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. in an effective proxy war with Moscow.

President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, offering him advanced air systems that would help defend against Russian airstrikes, but the White House did not specify exactly what could be sent.

John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, suggested that Washington welcomed Ukraine’s requests and was in contact with the Kyiv government almost every day. “We do the best we can in later packages to meet those needs,” he told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

Kirby also couldn’t say whether Putin was definitively shifting his strategy from a losing war on the battlefield to a campaign to crush civilian morale and inflict devastating damage on Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure, although he suggested it was a developing trend. in recent days and had already been under construction.

“It was probably something they had been planning for quite some time. Now, that’s not to say that the Crimean bridge explosion hasn’t accelerated some of their planning,” Kirby said.

An attack on civilians would be consistent with the resume of the new Russian general in charge of the war, Sergey Surovikin, who served in Syria and Chechnya. In both places, Russia indiscriminately bombed civilian areas and leveled built-up neighborhoods and infrastructure, and is accused of committing serious human rights violations.

The rain of fire on Ukrainian civilians on Monday was also chilling, given that it came after Putin’s latest nuclear threats and days of debate over whether he might use a tactical nuclear weapon. If he doesn’t, it seems unlikely, given his disdain for civilian pain, that such a decision would be motivated by a desire to spare innocents such a hideous weapon. Still, Kirby said there was no indication that Russia was activating nuclear weapons or that the United States needed to change its own nuclear posture.

But French President Emmanuel Macron underscored Western concerns that Monday’s rush-hour attacks in Ukraine could herald another twist in the conflict.

“It is a profound change in the nature of this war,” he told reporters.

Former US official: Putin is heralding a gloomy winter

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former director of European affairs at the National Security Council, said that by attacking targets designed to damage Ukraine’s morale and energy infrastructure, Putin was sending a message about how the war will continue in the coming months. .

“He was telegraphing where he’s going to go when winter comes. He will try to force the Ukrainian population to compromise, to cede territory, by going after this infrastructure,” Vindman said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Vindman called on the US to provide air defense equipment and weapons that can attack the Iranian-made drones used in Monday’s attacks.

Igor Zhovkva, Zelensky’s top diplomatic adviser, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” that Ukraine had shot down 56 of the 84 missiles and drones that were fired by Russia, in apparent retaliation for an explosion at a strategic bridge that it led to annexed Crimea that is central to Moscow’s war effort and is a symbol of Putin’s rule.

“So just imagine if we had modern equipment, we could probably increase the number of those drones and missiles shot down and not kill innocent civilians or hurt Ukrainians,” Zhovkva said.

Any prolonged campaign by Putin against civilians would be aimed at breaking Ukrainian morale and possibly unleashing a new flood of refugees into Western Europe that could drive divisions among NATO allies who support Ukraine.

Early signs, however, suggest that Putin has once again misunderstood how the world would respond to his brutality. Macron, for example, said the attacks would prompt France to increase military assistance to Kyiv. Traumatic images of Ukrainian civilians livestreaming Russian missiles roaring overhead and exploding may serve to harden Western public opinion facing its own pressure this winter due to Putin’s energy war. And in any case, shooting civilians hints at Russian, rather than Ukrainian, weakness, as it suggests that Putin cannot respond in the field to the humiliating defeats of his forces.

The lesson of this horrible war is that everything Putin has done to fracture a nation that doesn’t believe it has a right to exist has only strengthened and unified it.

Olena Gnes, a mother of three who is documenting the war on YouTube, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper live from her basement in Ukraine on Monday that she was angered by the return of fear and violence to the lives of Ukrainians over a new round of Russian “terror”.

But she swore as she cradled her baby that Putin’s tactics would not work.

“This is just another act of terror to maybe cause panic, to scare you in other countries or to show your own people that he’s still a fucking tyrant, he’s still powerful and look what fireworks we can put on,” he said. .

“We don’t feel desperate… we are even more confident than before that Ukraine will win and we need it as quickly as possible because… only after we win this war and only after Russia is defeated will we regain our peace here.”