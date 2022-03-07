Puts him in his place: Danny Ocean sings them to Residente | Showbiz 123

By: round

The interpreter of I refuse, Danny Oceanhas not been able to keep silent after the controversy that recently occurred in the music industry by the rapper Resident and the Colombian J Balvin.

For this reason, the Venezuelan Danny Ocean took the opportunity to write in the publication of Resident and make it clear that this is not the time to rhyme about hate.

“A person so cultured and with so many awards and Grammys won, I’m surprised that he has such bad timing for his releases. A message of hate at a time when THERE IS MORE HATE around the world speaks even more about you, René”, began Danny Ocean. “Yes, you killed with the lyrics, you received the comments you wanted, but I hope you are aware of the echo you make with this message right now. Silence is also part of music”, commented the artist.

However, the way in which the Creole has chosen to compete within the music industry is certainly more linked to conciliations than to conflicts.

For their part, many Internet users supported the words of Danny reaching more than five thousand likes and hundreds of comments in which messages defending Residente could also be read.

