Pyongyang says that the South is not an enemy but that it will reply to a preventive attack

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, today sent a new statement to South Korea warning that it is not “the main enemy” of her country, but that the regime will not hesitate to respond with nuclear weapons if Seoul carry out a preemptive attack.

Kim’s text follows another that he published on Sunday and in which the North Korean deputy director of propaganda charged against the southern defense minister, Suh Wook, for talking about Seoul’s ability to attack North Korea preemptively if it detects the launch of a missile aimed at the South.

The South Korean Unification Ministry responded yesterday by urging Pyongyang not to increase regional tension and to return to dialogue.

“We have already clarified that South Korea is not our main enemy. In other words, it means that unless the South Korean military takes some military action against our state, our attack will not be considered as a target,” Kim replied today. the statement published by the KCNA agency.

Kim Jong-un’s sister assured that Pyongyang is opposed to the war and that if both Koreas fight the peninsula “will suffer a disaster like the one from half a century ago that can be even more terrible, no matter which of the two sides wins or loses. “.

In turn, he said that if the South opts “for military action as a ‘preventive strike'” then “it will become a target” and that the southern army “will have to face a miserable fate that basically boils down to total destruction and the ruin”.

“This is not just a threat. It is a detailed explanation of our reaction to possible reckless military action by South Korea and its consequences,” Kim warned, insisting that speaking of a “preemptive strike” against a “state that has weapons nukes” as Suh did is typical of “daydream” and “lunatic hysteria”.

North Korea, which remains totally isolated by the pandemic and with no sign of opening up to dialogue soon, approved a weapons modernization plan in January 2021 that is behind the recent increase in projectile tests (12 since the beginning of the year, a figure record).

In addition to launching its first intercontinental missile since 2017 last week, to which the South responded by launching its own missiles, satellite images suggest the regime could soon test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and detonate again. an atomic device for the first time in five years.