Pyrénées-Orientales: NERVO, sole female representative of the 2022 edition of Electrobeach

The Australian twins forming the NERVO group are the only representatives of the Second Sex in the Electrobeach program to be held at Barcarès from July 14 to 16.

The electro landscape is still bathed in testosterone. Just look at the programming of Electrobeach to understand the phenomenon: of the 44 artists or groups programmed on the main stage of the Barcarès electro festival, only two women will rub shoulders with the Lydia pit. They are Miriam Nervo and Olivia Nervo, two sisters forming the group NERVO. They will tread the boards of the Electrobeach on the opening night, July 14th.

In 2021, the Australian Djettes climbed to the 18e place in the Dj Mag ranking of the 100 best artists, a kind of reference in the electronic music world. A 18e place in the general classification for all sexes combined, but they are the first women to appear on the list. The 40-year-old twins had their first success as songwriters at the age of 18. Today, they have collaborated with the greatest in the sector by writing or producing for Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, The Pussycat Dolls, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren or Miley Cyrus.

Well aware of having been among the pioneers in EDM (electro dance music), the two sisters campaign for a multiplication of female headliners in major electro festivals. Last June, they spoke on the subject in an interview with CULTR magazine, confiding: “When we started the stages, in 2011, it was quite rare to see women on the main stages. We’re starting to see a little more now. We still need a few stronger producers/artists on the big stages. The world of techno is opening up little by little, it’s time. Come on ladies, come on!“

Several times on the Electrobeach stage, they have systematically offered supercharged, electric and lively shows. In 2017, they did not hesitate to put the pit in their pocket by serving a shot of whiskey to the excited spectators in the first row.

The twins are juggernauts in the EDM industry. In their wake, other women have mixed behind the most prestigious turntables such as Nina Kraviz or Charlotte de Witte. But the Second Sex still has a place to make.

