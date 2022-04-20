Pyrexia: the new side effect of the covid-19 vaccine – Health

After the latest Pharmacovigilance report on covid-19, The Ministry of Health announced the side effects of the third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to the study, the condition caused by these two vaccines is called Pyrexia, and although it sounds serious, this disease is simply a fever.

Moreover, specialized portals They define it as an essential and non-symptomatic fever that can last between 3 and 9 days.

However, this is not the only common side effect between these two vaccines, there is also the Lymphadenopathy, which is swollen lymph nodes, headache, myalgia, and malaise.

“General disorders such as fever or malaise are the most frequently reported, followed by disorders of the nervous system (mainly headaches, syncope and dizziness) and of the musculoskeletal system (myalgia and arthralgia)”, stated the media ‘ABC’.

Figures on adverse reactions

Cases of adverse events are monitored by health institutions. Photo: JAVIER TORRES / AFP

According to the Spanish Pharmacovigilance Report on Suspected Adverse Reaction Data (FEDRA), until March 6, 2022, it was reported that, of the adverse events recorded, 44% of those vaccinated with Moderna and less than 32% % of those immunized with Pfizer have suffered Pyrexia.

This would be at least 11,474 cases from Pfizer and 5,857 cases from Moderna, corresponding to a total of 35,360 and 13,302 notifications for each vaccine.

The report also pointed out that the majority of alerts about adverse events correspond to women and people between 18 and 65 years of age.

