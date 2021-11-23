Pyrotechnic 3-3 between Young Boys and Atalanta: the Bergamo players remain third

Atalanta with this draw fails to overtake Villarreal in the standings and remains third.

In Bern it ends 3-3 between Young Boys and Atalanta. Atalanta immediately took the lead with Duvan Zapata in the 10th minute, the Colombian was able to stop a ball from the left that came from Freuler’s feet and to turn around in the strait. The Young Boys, a few minutes from the end of the first half, finds the equalizer with Siebatcheu: Ngamaleu is bypassed on the developments of a corner, but the number 17 is not wrong. At 52 ‘Atalanta gets back forward: Pasalic’s side for Palomino who with a great shot around finds the far corner and gives Faivre no escape. The emotions do not end, in 4 ‘the Swiss team overturns the Bergamo team: first at 81’ Sierro makes the 2-2 with a first intention left, then at 85 ‘Hefti signs the overtaking with a torpedo in seven. Atalanta did not give up and drew in the 88th minute with Muriel: at the first ball touched the Colombian scored from a free-kick from the edge. Atalanta with this draw fails to overtake Villarreal in the standings and remains second.