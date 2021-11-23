Pyrotechnic 3-3 between Young Boys and Atalanta: the Bergamo players remain third
Atalanta with this draw fails to overtake Villarreal in the standings and remains third.
TuttoNapoli.net
© photo by Daniele Buffa / Image Sport
In Bern it ends 3-3 between Young Boys and Atalanta. Atalanta immediately took the lead with Duvan Zapata in the 10th minute, the Colombian was able to stop a ball from the left that came from Freuler’s feet and to turn around in the strait. The Young Boys, a few minutes from the end of the first half, finds the equalizer with Siebatcheu: Ngamaleu is bypassed on the developments of a corner, but the number 17 is not wrong. At 52 ‘Atalanta gets back forward: Pasalic’s side for Palomino who with a great shot around finds the far corner and gives Faivre no escape. The emotions do not end, in 4 ‘the Swiss team overturns the Bergamo team: first at 81’ Sierro makes the 2-2 with a first intention left, then at 85 ‘Hefti signs the overtaking with a torpedo in seven. Atalanta did not give up and drew in the 88th minute with Muriel: at the first ball touched the Colombian scored from a free-kick from the edge. Atalanta with this draw fails to overtake Villarreal in the standings and remains second.
if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]); }
bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()});
}
banner = bannerok;
var banner_url="https://net-storage.tcccdn.com";
var banner_path="/storage/tuttonapoli.net/banner/"
function asyncLoad()
{
if (azione == 'read' && TCCCookieConsent) {
var scripts = [
"https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1",
];
(function(array) {
for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) {
var elem = document.createElement('script');
elem.type="text/javascript";
elem.async = true;
elem.src = array[i];
var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s);
}
})(scripts);
}
setTCCCookieConsent();
}
if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", asyncLoad, false);
else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", asyncLoad);
else window.onload = asyncLoad;
function resizeStickyContainers() {
var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName('sticky-fill');
for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null;
for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i)
{
var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop;
height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight);
stickyFill[i].style.height = height+'px';
}
}
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resizeStickyContainers, false);
// layout_headjs
function utf8_decode(e){for(var n="",r=0;r