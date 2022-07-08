Q LITERARY – Q Magazine

BREAK THE CIRCLE

Author: Colleen Hoover

Synopsis: Collen Hoover will break your heart with the great TikTok phenomenon.

Lily hasn’t always had it easy. Her life begins to change the day Ryle Kincaid, a magnificent neurosurgeon, notices her. Everything about him is perfect except for her complete aversion to relationships, so when Lily realizes that she’s the exception to his “no dating” rule, she can’t help but wonder why she’s made that decision. . As questions about her new relationship assail her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan, her first love, and a link to the past she left behind. When Atlas suddenly reappears and Ryle begins to show his true colors, everything Lily has built with him is threatened.

BULLET TRAIN

Author: Kotarou Isaka

Synopsis: The book for the next big movie from Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

Nanao, known as “the unluckiest assassin in the guild”, boards a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with a simple task: steal a suitcase and get off at the next station. Unbeknownst to him, the deadly hit-and-run duo known as Mandarina and Limón are also looking for the same suitcase, and they’re not the only dangerous passengers on board. Satoshi, “the Prince”, a young man barely fourteen years old but with the mind of a ruthless psychopath, will meet Kimura, with whom he has a score to settle. When the five killers discover they’re all on the same train, they realize their missions are more connected than they thought.

TO WHERE THE SEA ENDS

Author: Alaitz Leceaga

Synopsis: 1901. In the idyllic Basque town of Ea, Dylan and Ulises Morgan contemplate on the horizon how the Annabelle, their grandfather’s steamship, sinks after the terrible storm of the previous night. Later, the body of a young woman appears floating on the shore. Strangely, she is identical to another girl who disappeared many years ago, Cora Amara, the youngest daughter of the owner of the town funeral home.

Cora is not the only young woman who was never seen again: several women from the surrounding small towns have been missing for years. The bodies have never been found, but the tide washes a wreath of white lilies ashore every time it happens.

THE BONE THIEF

Author: Manuel Loureiro

Synopsis: After being the victim of a savage attack, Laura completely loses her memory. Only the affection of Carlos, the man with whom she has fallen in love with her, helps her to perceive glimpses of her mysterious past. But who is Laura? What happened to her? During a romantic dinner, Carlos disappears inexplicably and without a trace. A call to the young woman’s mobile announces that, if he wants to see her partner alive again, he will have to accept a dangerous challenge with unforeseen consequences: steal the relics of the Apostle in the cathedral of Santiago (Spain).

Without hesitating for a second, Laura embarks on a mission impossible for anyone. But she is not just anyone.

