Q3 performance and Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum forecasts

When it comes to cryptocurrencies and investments in digital currencies Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are on everyone’s lips. These three cryptocurrencies have literally unhinged the rules of the sector, attracting the attention of large and small investors. For this reason, we have decided to focus our efforts and research on the performance of these three cryptocurrencies during Q3 of 2021 and understand what the forecasts of the experts are regarding their development during the end of this year and also in future ones. That said, the time has come to find out all the useful information on Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum. Let’s see in detail what are the latest developments to make yours more aware cryptocurrency trading.

Q3 performance and Cardano forecasts

Cardano it is one of the cryptocurrencies that has had a really interesting increase in value in recent times. For example, considering the last three months of 2021, we can see how the value of the coin has gone from € 1.03 up to € 1.87 with an increase of 87.55% in this time frame. This is a good result considering that the month of September was not too favorable to the world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, it is possible to note that at the end of August the value of Cardano was € 2.4 and that starting from September there was a large retracement that stabilized the coin at a current value of € 1.87. What are Cardano’s forecasts for the next few years? As forecasts are, in fact, the value that the currency will have in the coming years is certainly not 100%. In any case, according to the experts of Coinquora Cardano’s price is set to rise to around $ 12 at the end of 2022. Indeed, there should be a rapid rise to $ 15 in the first half of 2022 and then retrace in the second six months of the year. For the following years, we are talking about 2023, 2024 and 2025, the Cardano trend seems to be destined to increase further. In fact, for 2023 Cardano is expected to reach $ 18 only if the market continues to have this bullish trend. The same goes for 2024, which should bring Cardano to $ 25. Finally, 2025 is expected to push the coin to $ 37.

Q3 performance and Dogecoin forecasts

Dogecoin is a very special cryptocurrency. Born as a meme coin, it got a big boost following a tweet from the usual Elon Musk. But what was the real performance of the coin in Q3? Over the past 3-4 months, the price of Dogecoin has risen substantially. If in July Dogecoin was worth about € 0.15, to date the value of the coin has increased by 28.14% to € 0.20. Dogecoin also suffered heavy losses following a nefarious September for most of the crypto market. In fact, Dogecoin had reached € 0.28 in mid-August, reaching growth of around 80%. The following months hit the coin with a hard retracement that almost returned to pre-August levels. What are the predictions for Dogecoin? According to some analyzes by Cryptonewsz Dogecoin’s price could hit $ 1.07 towards the end of 2021 and then remain fairly stable over the following years. In fact, 2022 could confirm the trend and keep Dogecoin at around $ 1.22. While 2023, after a few highs and lows, could stabilize the coin around $ 1.45. Finally, in 2025, Dogecoin could go as high as $ 1.96.

Q3 performance and Ethereum forecasts

Ethereum it is of a completely different fabric than the first two coins analyzed. It is certainly an older and more established cryptocurrency with a greater market capitalization. The Ethereum trend confirms this: in the last three months, in fact, it is up by 92.34%. Ethereum had started from around € 1613 in July to reach the current € 3123. The maximum value reached by Ethereum was € 3323 only to drop during September to € 2346. What are Ethereum's predictions? According to Longforecast, the price of Ethereum should exceed the $ 6,000 threshold in 2022 and confirm the upward trend during 2023 by exceeding the $ 13,000 threshold. On the other hand, 2024 could be a slight trend reversal that would bring Ethereum back below $ 10,000.

