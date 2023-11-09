QA Students Develop Sustainable Innovations in Minecraft Challenge

Old Balara Primary School won the Quezon City Minecraft C40 Challenge for the Primary School Category, with its environmentally friendly electric vehicles, solar-powered street lights, advanced medical tools in hospitals and recreational areas that promote sustainability and community well-being along Belfast Avenue. in Fairview, Quezon City.

The Minecraft Challenge is a collaboration between C40 Cities, Minecraft Education and the local government of Quezon City, through its Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD), for public and private K-12 school students, who are asked them to design climate solutions for their city using Minecraft Education.

“Young students deserve to have a platform that allows them to bring their most innovative ideas to life,” said Clarissa Segismundo, panelist and regional industry advisor for education at Microsoft. “By sharing the Minecraft Education platform with the youth of Quezon City, we can promote creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive digital environment.”

Microsoft and DepEd launch ‘Minecraft: Education Edition’ on mobile devices

Microsoft designed educational solutions to help create comprehensive learning environments

Other winners

In the high school category, Ateneo de Manila high school students emerged as overall champions. They showcased innovative designs for low-cost sustainable housing, improved transportation terminals, and efficient lighting and rainwater separation systems along Agham Road, Quezon City.

The overall champions in the senior high school category are the San Francisco high school students who developed urban diversity solutions, smart traffic management and smart drainage systems in Agham Road, Quezon City.

Special recognitions were also awarded to the teams with the most impressive proposal, the most innovative construction and the best speech.

C40 Cities is a global network of almost 100 mayors united in action to confront the climate crisis. The Quezon City Minecraft C40 Challenge is based on C40 Cities’ Reinventing Cities initiative to stimulate sustainable development and the Minecraft Education platform, which aims to empower students to create a more sustainable future for Quezon City.

Minecraft Education

Minecraft Education is a game-based learning platform being implemented in the Philippines by the Department of Education, private schools, and Microsoft Philippines. Minecraft Education aims to implement game-based learning and inspire more creativity and inclusive learning through play in classrooms. For the competition, public and private schools in Quezon City used the platform, providing participating students with a personalized virtual representation of the city to navigate and build. This virtual QC even had in-game versions of city leaders and experts that students could interact with during the competition.

The contest was open to all students in Quezon City and had three categories: elementary school, middle school and senior high school. Participating students were tasked with reinventing the city with innovative solutions specific to a major street in Quezon City, such as Agham Road, White Plains and Belfast Avenue. The objective was to build urban biodiversity, promote sustainable mobility and improve public health in the selected area.

Each team was asked to submit a short video and article describing their builds and how they addressed the challenges presented to them. Fifteen finalists were selected from 36 participants, who then presented their sustainable solutions to a panel of judges.

Related stories