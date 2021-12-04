QA Tester fired after he was promised a raise, report – Nerd4.life

According to a new report from the Washington Post, at least 12 QA Tester by Raven Software, one of Activision’s teams and developer of Call of Duty, were fired. Others may be expelled from the team next week. All this is a surprise, as the employees instead expected a salary increase, as promised by the management.

It is explained that i QA Tester they had been informed by Activision that they would be transferred to a new partner, Volt, which would add benefits, financial bonuses and a $ 1.50 per hour salary increase, thus reaching $ 18.50 per hour. Instead, they were fired. One of the QA testers who spoke to the Washington Post said the project leader had no idea what was going to happen.

The associated community manager Austin O’Brien Raven tweeted: “I’m devastated right now. My friends at Raven’s QA had been promised, for months, that Activision was working on a pay restructuring to raise their salaries. Today, one after another, Valuable team members were called to the meeting and told they would be fired. ”

Obviously i layoffs they are not an oddity, especially in the gaming market. Just think of the hundreds of layoffs that took place in 2019 at Activion (immediately after the announcement of record annual revenues), or the layoffs in the eSports sector earlier this year. Also EA, also in 2019, had fired 350 people.

Those today (for the moment) are much less, but they come in a critical moment for Activision, which is facing enormous criticism from both the outside and the inside, with various employees calling for Bobby Kotic to be removed from the role of CEO.

Always talking about Activision Blizzard: six US states are lobbying against the company’s toxic culture.

Also, Activision will not be part of the TGA, “there is no room for abuse,” says Keighley.