Qantas plans to resume its flights to Santiago de Chile

In March 2020, as a consequence of COVID-19 and its restrictions, Qantas made its last flight between Sydney and Santiago de Chile. Operations were carried out on Boeing 747-400(ER), configured with 364 seats in three classes.

The Australian airline had four weekly flights between the two cities, offering 1,465 seats per week on each leg.

With the aim of modernizing the service, Qantas planned to start operations to the Chilean capital with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from October 2020. Due to the Coronavirus, the flights never started.

See also: Delta modifies its flight schedule to Santiago de Chile.

– Advertisement –

According to the Cirium aeronautical intelligence platform and booking system, Qantas is scheduled to restart its services between Sydney and Santiago de Chile from October 31. The company would have four weekly operations in the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with capacity for 236 passengers.

Qantas schedule to Santiago de Chile

Flights are available to purchase on the Qantas website.

Schedules

To see the entire table, place the mobile phone in a horizontal position

Flight From Exit A Arrival QF27 Sydney (SYD) 12:35 Santiago (SCL) 11:05 QF28 Santiago (SCL) 13:30 Sydney (SYD) 17:50 +1

Frequencies

To see the entire table, place the mobile phone in a horizontal position

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun QF27 × × × × QF28 × × × ×

If operations finally start, Santiago de Chile will be the only Latin American destination for Qantas.

See also: LATAM increases its flights between San Pablo and Miami.