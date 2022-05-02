Qantas signs a mega contract with Airbus to carry out the longest direct flights in the world

The Australian airline has just signed an order for some 100 aircraft to replace its entire national fleet over the next ten years. But Qantas will also acquire twelve Airbus A350-1000s, which from 2025 will operate the longest flights in the world, a direct link between Sydney and London, and Sydney and New York, a flight of almost 20 hours.

With our Sydney correspondent, Grégory Plesse

It has been a great day for Airbus, which signed a contract this morning in Sydney for the purchase of 146 aircraft by Qantas. Added to the billions of euros that this contract will provide is the prestige of supplying the aircraft that will provide the longest flight in the world from 2025: 20 hours non-stop from Sydney to London and New York.

It is a long-distance flight that requires some adaptations. First class passengers will have the luxury of sleeping in a real bed. But, as Qantas CEO Alan Joyce recalled, those traveling in economy class will not be forgotten: “There will be a wellness area on the plane, an area dedicated to people being able to exercise and hydrate. that we consider very important for the passengers of these long-distance flights”.

To achieve this, seats had to be eliminated, there will only be 238, a hundred fewer than there are usually on this type of flight. A luxury that, of course, will cost a little more than a classic flight with a stopover.

“There will be a small additional cost for this direct flight. But economy class prices will remain very close to our current rates,” Joyce promises.

Since 2018, Qantas has operated a direct 17-hour flight between Perth and London. A route that is the most profitable of the network for the Australian company.