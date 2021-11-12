Sports

Qatar 2022, goleade of Germany, Croatia and Russia: qualified Russians and Croatians

The matches of the European qualifying groups for the Qatar 2022 World Cup have ended. Great protagonist of the evening was Germany led by Hansi Flick, who overwhelmed Liechtenstein 9-0 with goals. Another goal and an important victory also for Croatia, which broke the pass for Qatar with a 7-1 win at Malta, with the ‘Italians’ Perisic and Pasalic on target. In the same group, also Russia in the World Cup after the 6-0 victory against Cyprus. Step back instead for Sweden, who lose 2-0 in Georgia and compromise their chances of qualification to the detriment of Spain, 1-0 winners over Greece and now leading the group.

Armenia-North Macedonia 0-5 (22 ‘Trajkovski, 36’, 67 ‘, 90’ Bardhi, 79 ‘Ristovski)

Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg (67 ‘, 91’ Rodrigues (L), 78 ‘Thill (L), 82’ Salahli (A))

Georgia-Sweden 2-0 (61 ‘, 77’ Kvaratskhelia)

Russia-Cyprus 6-0 (4 ‘, 87’ Erokhin, 55 ‘Smolov, 56’ Mostovoy, 62 ‘Sutormin, 82’ Zabolotnyi)

Germany-Liechtenstein 9-0 (11 ‘Gundogan, 20’ Kaufmann AG, 22 ‘, 49’ Sane, 23 ‘Reus, 76’, 86 ‘Muller, 89’ Goppel AG)

Greece-Spain 0-1 (26 ‘Sarabia)

Malta 1-7 Croatia (6 ‘Perisic (C), 22’ Caleta-Car (C), 31 ‘Brozovic AG, 39’ Pasalic (C), 46 ‘Modric (C), 47’, 64 ‘Majer (C), 53’ Kramaric ( C))

Romania-Iceland 0-0

Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia (18 ‘Zajc, 58’ Duda, 62 ‘Mevlja, 74’ Strelec)

