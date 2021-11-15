Qatar 2022, Italy asks Bulgaria for a hand: “Rest assured”
After the match-point not scored against Switzerland, with Jorginho’s penalty skyrocketing, Italy will play the direct pass for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the away match against Northern Ireland, hoping that the Swiss will not be able to do better than the Azzurri against Bulgaria.
Bulgaria coach Petrov extends his hand to Italy
On the eve of the two matches scheduled for tomorrow evening, La Gazzetta dello Sport interviewed Jasen Petrov, Bulgaria coach. Here are his words:
“Rest assured, we want to finish third. To do this, we need to win, we need points and trust. It has been a long time since the first leg’s defeat against Switzerland, and I had only arrived for three days. We are doing well, in the last six games we have only lost to Lithuania. Italy? I like it, both as a national and as a country. When I can I go there on vacation, but that is not why we will give everything against Switzerland ”.
Italy, the parameters of UEFA
there the list of criteria chosen by UEFA in the event of a tie on points:
- Goal difference overall (currently Italy +11, Switzerland +9)
- Number of goals scored in the group (13 to 11 in favor of the Azzurri)
- Points obtained in matches between teams (even)
- Goal difference in matches between teams (even)
- Goals scored in matches between teams (even)
- Goals scored away in matches between even teams (Switzerland is ahead with Widmer’s goal)
- Fair play (yellow card -1, double yellow -3, direct red card -4, yellow plus red direct -5)
- Draw by the FIFA Organizing Committee
For the case of Italy and Switzerland the last two points are not to be considered.
Italy, what happens if it wins
If Italy wins in Belfast:
- would always qualify in the event of a draw or defeat of Switzerland.
- they would always qualify if Switzerland won by a goal or two
- it would always be eliminated if Switzerland won with a goal difference equal to or greater than three compared to Italy.
- would be eliminated if Switzerland wins with a two-goal differential compared to Italy, but with the same number of goals conceded (e.g. Italy wins 1-0 and Switzerland 3-0, Italy 2-1 and Switzerland 4-1), for effect of the away goal scored by Widmer in direct matches.
- would be qualified if Switzerland won with a two-goal differential compared to Italy, but with a different number of goals conceded (e.g. Italy 2-1 and Switzerland 3-0, Italy 3-2 and Switzerland 4-1), because in in this case the total number of goals from Italy would be higher.
Italy, what happens if it draws
If Italy in Belfast were to draw:
- would always be qualified if Switzerland were to lose or draw, with any result.
- it would always be eliminated if Switzerland were to win.
Italy, what happens if it loses
If Italy in Belfast should unfortunately lose:
- it would always be eliminated in the event of a draw or victory for Switzerland.
- it would always be eliminated even if Switzerland lost with a goal differential in favor of the Swiss equal to or greater than three (even if here we enter the case of Italy’s goalscorer).
- they would be qualified if Switzerland lost with a goal differential in favor of the Swiss of less than three.