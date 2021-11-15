Qatar 2022, Italy asks Bulgaria for a hand: “Rest assured”

Italy, the parameters of UEFA

there the list of criteria chosen by UEFA in the event of a tie on points:

Goal difference overall (currently Italy +11, Switzerland +9)

Number of goals scored in the group (13 to 11 in favor of the Azzurri)

Points obtained in matches between teams (even)

Goal difference in matches between teams (even)

Goals scored in matches between teams (even)

Goals scored away in matches between even teams (Switzerland is ahead with Widmer’s goal)

Fair play (yellow card -1, double yellow -3, direct red card -4, yellow plus red direct -5)

Draw by the FIFA Organizing Committee

For the case of Italy and Switzerland the last two points are not to be considered.