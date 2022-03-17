Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers LIVE: matches, table, TV guide times for Intercontinental Playoff Qualifiers | MEXICO PANAMA

After the struggle of the OFC against FIFA to stay on the radar of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Oceania Qualifiers They will start on Thursday, March 17, practically when the rest of the confederations already have their representatives for the World Cup.

Due to the impact of the pandemic and restrictions in the region with travel, it was determined that the Oceania Qualifiers They will be played on a neutral stage, with Qatar being the chosen country. It will be a “mini-tournament” of three weeks of competition, which will have three rounds to define the team that wins the biggest prize: play the intercontinental playoff against the fourth-placed Concacaf.

The 8 teams were divided into two groups and in the first instance they will face each other in three days. The first two of each group will access the semifinals, to be played on Sunday, March 27. Then the final will be held on Wednesday, March 30. All in one game.

Is New Zealand the favorite cast, due to dominating the last three elimination processes. The great figure of him, Chris Wood, who plays for Newcastle in the Premier League, was called up for the tournament. The ‘All Whites’ are in group B and are emerging as candidates. In the other series there is Solomon Islands as the cast to follow.

The winning team in Oceania will face the fourth-placed Concacaf Qualifiers in June for a place in the World Cup. This position currently belongs to Panamaalthough they are also involved Mexico and Costa Rica.

Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifying: Groups

Group A: Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu and Cook Islands.

B Group: New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers: First Round Schedule

Thursday March 17 / Date 1

11:00 a.m. Cook Islands vs. Solomon Islands

2:00 p.m. Tahiti vs. Vanuatu

Friday March 18 / Date 1

11:00 a.m. Papua New Guinea vs. New Zealand

2:00 p.m. New Caledonia vs. fiji

Sunday March 20 / Date 2

11:00 a.m. Cook Islands vs. Tahiti

2:00 p.m. Solomon Islands vs. Vanuatu

Monday March 21 / Date 2

11:00 a.m. Papua New Guinea vs. New Caledonia

2:00 p.m. New Zealand vs. fiji

Thursday March 24 / Date 3

11:00 a.m. Solomon Islands vs. Tahiti

11:00 a.m. Vanuatu vs. cook islands

2:00 p.m. Fiji vs. Papua New Guinea

2:00 p.m. New Zealand vs. New Caledonia

* peruvian time

Where to watch the Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers on TV?

The matches of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in Oceania can be seen on TV through the signal of Eleven Sports for South America. You will find all the details on the RPP.pe website.

