Qatar 2022: Pepsi unveils new ‘Nutmeg Royale’ ad featuring Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Paul Pogba

A week after a teaser, Pepsi unveils its new “Nutmeg Royale” ad designed to surf on the news of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In line with the historical videos of the brand of sodas, this one makes you dream.

Leo Messi, Ronaldinho and Paul Pogba in a competition of small bridges. This is the scenario of the new Pepsi ad called “Nutmeg Royale” (“The Little Royal Bridge”).

Directed by Barcelona director Ernest Desumbila, the 2 minute 15 second film takes place in the streets of an oriental city where locals and legends of the round ball are waging a war of small bridges without sharing!

But it’s not at all. Some football-related personalities also appear in the Pepsi clip. This is the case of Luva de Pedreiro and Kaljit Atwathe two having made themselves known on social networks by posting videos of freestyle or striking in the skylight. Fabrizio Romano, a well-followed journalist on social networks, also makes a special appearance. The video shows a message being posted by his account with his famous expression “Here we go! ” (” Let’s go ! “). All commented by the famous voice of English Peter Drury. Suffice to say that there are beautiful people.

“It’s great to be working with Pepsi Max again and creating fun football moments for the fans” comments Lionel Messi, in a press release. For his part, Ronaldinho specifies that he was happy to wear “this iconic blue jersey”. Pogba was surely the most enthusiastic, “It’s one of the Pepsi commercials I’ve been in that I like best! ».

All these technical gestures under a musical background known to football fans: “Rockafeller Skank” by Fatboy Slim, iconic music from the FIFA 99 video game.

