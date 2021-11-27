Qatar 2022 play-offs, the full draw: semi-finals on 24 March 2022, finals on 29

Three groups of four teams, two head to head, the winners will compete in a straight match to designate the last three European teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The ballot box in Zurich has reserved a very tough draw for Italy , who in the event of a victory against North Macedonia could face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, in addition to away matches. Here are the other two groups:

Group A

Scotland – Ukraine

Wales – Austria (whoever wins plays the final at home)

Group B

Russia – Poland (whoever wins plays the final at home)

Sweden – Czech Republic

The semifinals will be played on 24 March, all at 8.45 pm except Russia-Poland. The three finals will be played on 29 March at 8.45 pm.

Intercontinental play-offs – On the sidelines of the playoff draw to establish the last three European teams that will access the World Cup, FIFA has also raffled off the intercontinental play-offs, which will see four confederations as protagonists: the fifth of the single round of CONMEBOL (South America) will face the winner of the challenge between the two thirds of the groups of the AFC (Asia), while the fourth of the CONCACAF group (Central and North America) will see the winner of the oceanic qualifiers (OFC), whose draw will take place on 29 November. The matches will take place on 13 and 14 June.