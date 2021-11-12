Qatar 2022, suicide Sweden and Spain in command. Portugal misses the lunge in Ireland

Group A

Portugal wasted a sensational opportunity to overtake Serbia, getting blocked by Ireland. It ends 0-0 in Dublin and everything will be decided for qualification in Lisbon in three days: Lusitanians who can also afford to equalize, thanks to a better goal difference (+12 to +8).

Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg

67 ‘and 90’ + 1 Rodrigues (L), 78 ‘S. Thill (L), 82’ Salahli (Z)

Ireland-Portugal 0-0

Ranking

Portugal 17

Serbia 17

Luxembourg 9

Ireland 6

Azerbaijan 1

– – –

Group B

Spain would like to thank Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian midfielder under Rubin Kazan. His brace extends Sweden, despite the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after 8 months. There Rojaincredulous, she overtakes the lead just before the direct clash in Seville: in Athens she decides a penalty from Sarabia.

Georgia-Sweden 2-0

61 ‘and 77’ Kvaratskhelia

Greece-Spain 0-1

26 ‘Sarabia ref.

Ranking

Spain 16

Sweden 15

Greece 9

Georgia 7

Kosovo 4

– – –

Group H

Goleada for Russia and Croatia, which postpone the qualification speech to the last day in Split. The runners-up of the world have no alternative but to win, but in the meantime they prove to be in good shape.

Russia-Cyprus 6-0

4 ‘and 87’ Erokhin, 55 ‘Smolov, 56’ Mostovoy, 62 ‘Sutormin, 82’ Zabolotny

Malta 1-7 Croatia

6 ‘Perisic (C), 22’ Caleta-Car (C), 31 ‘aut. Brozovic (M), 39 ‘Pasalic (C), 45’ + 1 Modric (C), 47 ‘and 64’ Majer (C), 53 ‘Kramaric (C)

Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia

18 ‘Zajc (Slovenia), 58’ Duda pen. (Slovakia), 62 ‘Mevlja (Slovenia), 74’ Strelec (Slovakia)

Ranking

Russia 22

Croatia 20

Slovakia 11

Slovenia 11

Malta 5

Cyprus 5

– – –

Group J

Twist with Romania that is overtaken at the last corner by North Macedonia. Only a 0-0 in Bucharest against an Iceland already eliminated and the Macedonians thank them and jump to the command and in three days they will see it in Skopje against the Nordic players. Germany in an avalanche against a Liechtenstein who played outnumbered for over a time.

Armenia-North Macedonia 0-5

22 ‘Trajkovski, 36’, 67 ‘pen. and 90 ‘rig. Bardi, 79 ‘Ristovski

Romania-Iceland 0-0

Germany-Liechtenstein 9-0

11 ‘Gundogan rig., 20’ aut. Kaufmann, 22 ‘and 49’ Sané, 23 ‘Reus, 76’ and 86 ‘Muller, 80’ Baku, 89 ‘aut. Goppel

Ranking

Germany 24

North Macedonia 15

Romania 14

Armenia 12

Iceland 9

Liechtenstein 1