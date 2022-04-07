Qatar 2022: the BBC reporter went viral as a “fortune teller” of the World Cup

Drafting

BBC News World

Three hours

image source, BBC/Getty Images

Pooria Jafereh laughs out loud when she recalls the live broadcast she made a couple of hours before the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw on March 31.

Asked by Persian BBC presenter Najieh Gholami who he expected Iran to play in the group stage of the tournament, Jafereh managed to correctly guess the three teams drawn in Qatar: England, the USA and the winner of a playoff between Ukraine and Scotland and Wales.

“They put me in front of the wall,” says the reporter.

“So, I talked about what I would like to see happen in the draw. But you can imagine the reaction when that became a reality,” he adds.

The tournament will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Viral predictions and more requests

image source, Getty Images

Jafereh’s predictions went viral in Iran. A video of her forecast has had more than two million views on the BBC’s Persian service’s Instagram page and was widely shared on other platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

But the journalist also received a barrage of “fortune-telling” requests.

“People ask me about the lottery numbers or if they will get married and have children,” says Jafereh.

“Some have also asked me when we will see regime change in Iran. By the way, most of the requests were jokes,” he clarifies.

The Iranian journalist also became the target of conspiracy theories about the secrecy of the draw, which he playfully dismisses.

It is true that Jafereh had some “inside information”, but so did everyone else.

The 32 teams in the World Cup draw are drawn into different pots based on their position in the world rankings of football’s governing body, FIFA, in order to balance the groups, which are made up of one team from each pot.

Additionally, FIFA does not allow teams from the same region to be drawn into the same World Cup group, with the exception of Europe, which has 13 teams in the tournament and is allowed up to two teams per group.

So we all knew that Iran would not face hosts Qatar, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia or a possible fifth representative from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Iran have never reached the round of 16 at a World Cup, but their 1998 victory over the USA is a great memory for fans.

Still, Jafereh’s guessing exercise was not easy: the probability of correctly predicting the group was less than 1 in 300.

The Iranian journalist says his assumption was motivated by the sports fan in him.

“I was expecting Iran to meet England as they had never met at this level. The English introduced football to Iran,” explains Jafereh.

Tehran’s rivalry with Washington, says the journalist, means that playing the USA is always interesting for the Iranians, and they also have fond memories of beating the Americans in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

A possible match with Scotland also brings a smile to Iranian faces, as the Middle Eastern nation stunned European opponents by earning a 1-1 draw in the 1978 World Cup.

Preparing for selfies

image source, Getty Images Caption, A record number of Iranian fans are expected to attend the World Cup in Qatar.

The success of his prediction is making Jafereh prepare for some extra attention from Iranian fans at the World Cup. He is covering the tournament and the geographical proximity to Qatar could result in higher fan attendance.

“Maybe I have to prepare for a lot of selfies,” he jokes.

But above all, Jafereh hopes that Iran will qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup for the first time in history. The odds may be against them, but the journalist believes that Iran will cause some real problems for the more imaginative teams.

“Many things can happen before the World Cup, but I think we will achieve at least a draw against England and the United States,” he predicts.

That may seem unlikely, but after his “divination” at the drawing ceremony, it might not be wise to doubt Jafereh’s predictions…