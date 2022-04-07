Sports

Qatar 2022: the BBC reporter went viral as a "fortune teller" of the World Cup

Pooria Jafereh laughs out loud when she recalls the live broadcast she made a couple of hours before the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw on March 31.

Asked by Persian BBC presenter Najieh Gholami who he expected Iran to play in the group stage of the tournament, Jafereh managed to correctly guess the three teams drawn in Qatar: England, the USA and the winner of a playoff between Ukraine and Scotland and Wales.

“They put me in front of the wall,” says the reporter.

“So, I talked about what I would like to see happen in the draw. But you can imagine the reaction when that became a reality,” he adds.

