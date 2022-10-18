Qatar 2022: The favorite teams to win the World Cup according to Lionel Messi

By Gary Eliezer

With 33 days to go before the start of the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi has spoken about his favorites for the competition. The Argentinian striker felt that France and Brazil are well placed to win this 22nd edition of the World Cup in Qatar.

For Messi, things are clear and he made his ideas known in an interview with the Argentinian channel DIRECTV, the PSG player has certainly put several teams with good odds to lift the trophy on December 18 but is really thinking of Brazil and France.

“The big selections, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain, and I’m sure I’m forgetting some of them. But if I have to keep one or two, today, I believe that Brazil and France are the two great candidates to win this World Cup. They have had the same group for a long time. France, beyond the last Euro where things went badly, they have impressive players, the same coach for a long time. Brazil too. Today, I think they are the two favorites, even if all the big selections are candidates,” said Messi.

However, Messi remains a little evasive while abstaining from his country, Argentina, which is nevertheless in thirty games without defeat and which won the last Copa America.



