Health

Qatar 2022: this is how the groups were in the World Cup draw

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Qatar 2022

image source, FIFA

The Qatar 2022 World Cup held the group draw and fans around the planet already know who their team will play against and who their favorite teams’ rivals are.

The top seeds were Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

This is how the groups remained after the ceremony ceremony held at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center.

The World Cup in Qatar will be held between November 21 and December 18.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The Emirates law that could serve as an example to other nations to legalize cryptocurrencies

26 mins ago

which are the most effective sports and workouts

28 mins ago

In Grosseto the integrated clinic for cancer patients. Burioni: “Alternative Medicine”. The reply: “He misunderstands”

39 mins ago

What specialties took longer to sell out?

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button