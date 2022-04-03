Qatar 2022: this is how the groups were in the World Cup draw

Drafting

1 April 2022



The Qatar 2022 World Cup held the group draw and fans around the planet already know who their team will play against and who their favorite teams’ rivals are.

The top seeds were Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

This is how the groups remained after the ceremony ceremony held at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center.

The World Cup in Qatar will be held between November 21 and December 18.

Group A

B Group

– Scotland, Wales or Ukraine

Group C

Group D

– United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru

Group E

– Costa Rica or New Zealand

Group F

Group G

Former Brazilian player Cafu participated in the draw.

The groups

One of the rituals after each draw is to determine which is the “group of death”. In this case, the presence of Germany and Spain in group E makes it look like one of the most complicated. Costa Rica would play there if it beats New Zealand in the playoff.

The two South American giants don’t have it easy either.

Argentina -in group C- will play its first game against Saudi Arabia, but then Mexico -with whom it has met twice in the round of 16 in recent years- and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland await.

In group G, Brazil will have two European nations – Switzerland and Serbia – and also Cameroon.

Uruguay, in group H, will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and also South Korea and Ghana.

Ecuador, for its part, will debut in the World Cup against the host, Qatar, in group A, where the Netherlands is emerging as the candidate to stay in first place, although the Senegal of Sadio Mané, champion of Africa, will also fight.

In group B England could face another of the British nations, Wales or Scotland, who have not yet achieved a place due to the situation of the Ukrainian team. There are also Iran and the United States.

If they win the playoff against Australia or the United Arab Emirates, Peru would be in group D, with world champions France, as well as Denmark and Tunisia.

Finally, in zone F, Belgium will play its options against Luka Modric’s Croatia, Morocco and Canada, who are returning to the World Cup after 36 years.

doWhat pot was each one in? ranked countries?

Pot 1: Qatar (host), Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru.

Why don’t we know all the teams?

Usually, all the teams know each other before the World Cup draw, but this year there are still three left positions to be decided.

Two intercontinental finals will be played in Qatar on June 13 and 14. In one Costa Rica and New Zealand are measured.

Peru's participation in the tournament will be decided in June, when it faces the winner between the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

In the other, Peru will play against the winner of the duel between the United Arab Emirates and Australia, who will meet in the Asian repechage in Doha on June 7.

Those games were not held in March as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which delayed the calendar.

Furthermore, one of the European qualifiers was delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland’s semi-final against Ukraine, which was also due to take place in March, was postponed to a date in June that has not yet been specified. It is hoped that by then the Ukrainian team will be in a better position to participate.

The winner of that match will face Wales.