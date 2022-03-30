Qatar 2022: what must happen for the Latin American teams to qualify for the World Cup on the last date

29 March 2022

Between this Tuesday and Wednesday the soccer teams play the last tickets to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup, including five Latin American teams.

In the American continent there are already five classified teams: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL); and one by the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF): Canada.

In South America, those who still have a chance to attend the World Cup are Peru, Colombia and Chilewhich will define this Tuesday which of the three will face the fifth ranked team from the Asian continent in the playoff for passage to Qatar.

The Peruvian team is the only one of the three that depends on itself since if they beat Paraguay as a local, they will secure fifth place in their area and they will not need to consult the results of Venezuela vs. Colombia and Chile vs. Uruguay.

If Peru draws, You will have to hope that neither Colombia nor Chile win. In case of losing, Ricardo Gareca’s team will only reach the playoffs if their two direct rivals also fall in their respective matches.

image source, Getty Images Caption, If Peru beats Paraguay, it would qualify for Qatar 2022

Reinaldo Rueda’s men, who are one point below Peru in the standings, have to beat Venezuela on the road and hope that the Peruvian team does not get all three points. If Colombia draws, only a defeat of Peru would classify it (they would be tied on points but the Colombians have a better goal difference than the Peruvians) and that Chile does not beat Uruguay.

The Chilean team, led by Uruguayan Martín Lasarte, can only reach the playoffs if they beat the Uruguayans and their two rivals for fifth place do not win.

All matches will be played simultaneously.

In the Asian zone, Australia – third in group A – has yet to define its place in the playoff against the United Arab Emirates, Iraq or Lebanon, who are fighting for third place in group B.

Already qualified in this region are Japan, South Korea, Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as World Cup hosts Qatar.

Direct ticket or with scales

With Canada already qualified for a World Cup for the first time in 36 years, in the north of the continent The United States, Mexico and Costa Rica are playing for two direct places in Qatar or a place in the playoff against the best team in Oceania.

image source, Getty Images Caption, If the USA wins over Costa Rica, it would win direct qualification to Qatar 2022

The US team, led by Gregg Berhalter, getto the direct classification just by adding a point against Costa Rica as a visitor.

In case of losing this Wednesday, it will depend on other results to avoid the playoff. The matches will also be played at the same time.

With the same points but worse goal difference, the Mexicans also need to score at least one point in their match against El Salvador to secure a direct ticket to the World Cup.

If they lose, all eyes at Estadio Azteca will be on the match between Costa Rica and the United States. since a local victory by a good goal difference could directly classify those led by Luis Fernando Suárez and relegate Gerardo Martino’s team to the playoffs.

For Oceania, the Solomon Islands and New Zealand will define which selection awaits the fourth CONCACAF team.

In the next few hours, the five places in the Africa zone and two of the three places that are missing in Europe will also be defined. The crisis over the invasion of Ukraine, whose team still aspires to go to the World Cup, has postponed the resolution of the third quota.