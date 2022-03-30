Qatar 2022: what must happen for the Latin American teams to qualify for the World Cup on the last date

Colombian fans still hoping to qualify for Qatar 2022

image source, Getty Images

Between this Tuesday and Wednesday the soccer teams play the last tickets to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup, including five Latin American teams.

In the American continent there are already five classified teams: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL); and one by the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF): Canada.

In South America, those who still have a chance to attend the World Cup are Peru, Colombia and Chilewhich will define this Tuesday which of the three will face the fifth ranked team from the Asian continent in the playoff for passage to Qatar.

The Peruvian team is the only one of the three that depends on itself since if they beat Paraguay as a local, they will secure fifth place in their area and they will not need to consult the results of Venezuela vs. Colombia and Chile vs. Uruguay.

