Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw: dates, seeding and how it will work

The Mworld Qatar 2022 is getting closer, so the organization has given to know how the final draw will take place which will determine the rivals and groups of the participating teams. The event will take place on April 1 at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Center, by which time 29 of the teams that will compete for glory will be announced.

How are the pots chosen for the World Cup Draw?

“The procedures approved by the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions establish that the 28 teams already qualified will be assigned according to to the sports merits to the pots 1 to 4, according to the Men’s World Ranking FIFA/Coca-Cola published on March 31 after the conclusion of the international day. As hosts, Qatar will occupy position A1 in Pot 1, where they will be joined by the top seven ranked teams in the Men’s World Ranking,” a FIFA statement said.

Teams qualified for the World Cup

So far there is 15 qualifying teams (including host Qatar)However, before the draw another 14 places will be defined. These 29 selections will make up the draw for Friday, April 1, while the remaining 3 will be announced in June.

Who will be the seeded?

How is the FIFA Ranking currently, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Italy and Spain would be the seeds of the draw. However, it must be said that of these selections Italy has not yet qualified for Qatar 2022since he still has to play his respective key to the European Repechage, which ends on March 29.

As for the countries that are among the positions 8 and 15 of the ranking will be assigned to Pot 2the hype 3 will be conformed for the places 16 to 23 and, finally, the fourth will include the representatives who are between the 24th and 28th places “plus three reserved places that represent the two winners of the intercontinental playoffs and the remaining winner of the UEFA ones.”

This is how the last tickets will be defined

One of the last three tickets heading to Qatar 2022 will be defined between fifth classified of the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) and that of Conmebol. The second will be disputed Come in the quarter from Concacaf against him winner of the play off of the OFC (Oceania Football Confederation). Finally, the third place will be defined in the last winner of the Repechage from UEFA, key in which Ukraine is.

*This is how the European Repechage ended, but we must remember that Russia is suspended from all international competition by FIFA

raffle protocol

As on previous occasions, the draw will start with Pot 1 and end with Pot 4. Following the steps of the standard draw, “it will extract a ball of a drum from equipment, followed of a ball of one of the group drumsthus determining the position in which that team will play”.

It should be noted that the teams that are part of the same confederation will be divided into the eight groupsso that they are not in the initial phase, with the exception of UEFA, which will be represented by 13 teams.

Important dates of Qatar 2022

Lottery

Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Doha Convention Center at 10:00 a.m. (Central Mexico time).

Group stage

Monday, November 21, 2022 to Friday, December 2, 2022.

