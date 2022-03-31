Qatar 2022 World Cup draw: These would be Ecuador’s likely rivals in the group round | Soccer | sports

This Friday will be held, at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center, the draw for the final phase of the XXII World Cupwhich will be played in Qatar, from November 21 to December 18 next.

One of those 32 selections is that of Ecuadorwhich for the fourth time will represent South America in this World Cup event (before it did so in the 2002, 2006 and 2014) and that in this draw will integrate the bass drum number 4.

exist 259 combinations in which Ecuador can be grouped with three other countries in any of the eight groups, as long as it does not meet another Conmebol team (this time there are South Americans only in pots 1 and 2) and except, in addition, those that They make up drum 4 where the Tricolor is. What is certain is that at least one European team will play Ecuador and a maximum of twolike the rest of the teams from outside Europe, according to the draw regulations.

The four drums are integrated as follows:

Pot 1: Qatar (World Cup host), Brazil (new number one in the world, according to the FIFA ranking), Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal, which are the other six best-placed teams in that classification.

Pot 2: Mexico, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, the United States and Croatia, which continue after those in pot 1, as the most outstanding teams in that world ranking released this Thursday.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia, who sit behind Pot 2 in the FIFA rankings.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador (which is ranked 46th in the ranking), Saudi Arabia, Ghana, the winner of the intercontinental playoff Australia or the United Arab Emirates vs. Peru, the winner of the intercontinental playoff Costa Rica vs. New Zealand; and the winner of the playoff Wales vs. Scotland or Ukraine, by UEFA.

What confederations would Ecuador’s rivals come from?

likely rivals Options Two UEFA teams (Europe) 69.50% AFC One (Asia) 51.74% One of the CAF (Africa) 46.33% One from Concacaf (North, Central America and the Caribbean) 32.43% Only one from UEFA (Europe) 30.50%

Those 259 combinations to make up the Ecuadorian group are distributed as follows:

Possible group from Ecuador combinations odds Two European rivals and one Asian 85 32.82% Two European rivals and one African 75 28.96% One European rival, one Asian and one from Concacaf 3. 4 13.13% One European rival, one African and one from Concacaf 30 11.58% Two European rivals and one from Concacaf twenty 7.72% A European, an African and an Asian rival fifteen 5.79%

In the three final phases of the World Cups to which he had previously qualified Ecuador, was always in the group round with two Europeans and a Concacaf team. In 2002 he competed in the group G along with Italy, Croatia and Mexico. In 2006 she was in the group A with Germany, Poland and Costa Rica. And in 2014 he played against France, Switzerland and Honduras in the group E.

On this occasion, the Tricolor has a lower percentage of options (32.43%) to face a team from the Concacaf, contrary to what happened in 2002, 2006 and 2014, when in one of the other three pots in which Ecuador was not there were between three and four Concacaf teams. This time pot 2 will have only two countries from that confederation (Mexico and the United States); However, that does not mean that he cannot touch any of them as a rival.

Possible rivals of Ecuador in each pot

Pot 1 (Ecuador’s rival comes out) odds Belgium 17.76% France 17.76% England 17.76% Spain 17.76% Portugal 17.76% qatar 11.20%

Pot 2 (Ecuador’s rival comes out) odds Mexico 16.22% United States 16.22% Netherlands 13.51% Denmark 13.51% Germany 13.51% Switzerland 13.51% Croatia 13.51%

Pot 3 (Ecuador’s rival comes out) odds Senegal 15.44% Morocco 15.44% Tunisia 15.44% Iran 13.51% Japan 13.51% South Korea 13.51% Serbian 6.56% Poland 6.56%

Draw Procedure

1. The four drums with the selections will be labeled with numbers from 1 to 4. In each of them there will be eight balls with the name of the country of each classified selection, including the two places reserved for the winners of the intercontinental playoffs and the place reserved for the winner of the last UEFA play-off in the case of pot No. 4.

2. The eight drums that represent the groups will be labeled with letters from A to H. In each of them there will be four balls with the numbers of the positions of the selections (1, 2, 3 and 4) in the respective group. .

3. The draw will begin with Pot #1 and end with Pot #4. All balls will be drawn from one pot before moving on to the next.

4. First, a ball will be drawn from the selection pot and immediately another from one of the group pots, in this way the positions in which the different teams will play will be assigned.

restrictions

1. In Pot 1, Qatar will have a different colored ball and will be assigned position A1 as the host team in advance.

2. The rest of the seeds from the first pot will automatically occupy the first position of each remaining group, from B to H.

3. FIFA will ensure, as far as possible, that no group has more than one team from the same confederation, with the sole exception of Europe, which is represented at the Mundlal by thirteen teams. Each group will have at least one and a maximum of two European teams. In this way, five of the eight groups will include two European teams.

4. The places reserved for the winners of the two intercontinental play-offs and the UEFA play-off will also be governed by the general principle of geographical separation of the teams from the same qualification zone described in point 3. The geographical distribution of each place in the intercontinental play-offs will be based on the pairings of the representatives of the confederations participating in each intercontinental play-off.

The two intercontinental playoffs will be played next June 13 or 14 and are: Australia or the United Arab Emirates vs. Peru; and Costa Rica vs. New Zealand; while the UEFA playoffs must be played by Wales vs. Scotland or Ukraine. This last match was postponed by FIFA after Russia’s military incursion into Ukrainian territory. (D)