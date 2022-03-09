Qatar 2022 World Cup, exclusion for Russia: official statement from FIFA

Here comes the decision official from the FIFA on World Cup qualifying matches Russia And Ukraine. As for the RussiaInfantino decided to use a hard punch: confirmed the victory at the table of Polandwhich thus leads directly to the final phase of the playoffs.

The situation of theUkraine. At the moment, in fact, it is impossible to play the match against Scotland, which is why the competition was postponed in June. Below, the press release of FIFA:

“Today, the Bureau of the FIFA Organizing Committee made key decisions in relation to the European play-off matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, after consulting UEFA and the participating FIFA-affiliated associations.

FIFA Russia Ukraine

I) Postponement of Scotland-Ukraine on route A:

On March 3, 2022, the Ukrainian Football Association wrote to FIFA asking that its qualifying matches be rescheduled due to the impossibility of organizing both travel and training for a team under the current circumstances..

Having consulted UEFA and the four member associations of Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, it was unanimously decided, in a spirit of solidarity, to accept this request. The match between Scotland and Ukraine, initially scheduled for 24 March 2022, will now be postponed to the June window and, consequently, the match between the winners of Scotland-Ukraine and Wales-Austria will also be postponed in the same window. (…).

