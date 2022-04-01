Qatar 2022 World Cup Fixture: groups, dates and match times | Soccer | sports

This Friday, April 1, the groups of the Qatar World Cup were defined and in this way the crosses and keys of the FIFA World Cup:

An unusual World Cup since it will not be played in the middle of the year as it always was, but will be played at the end of 2022 from November 21 with an agreed final to be played on December 18, 2022

These are the crosses and keys of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

When will the opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup be played?

The opening match of the Qatar World Cup will be on Monday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m. local time (05:00, Ecuador/Colombia/Peru time) at the Al Bayt (Jor) stadium between the Qatar and Ecuador teams.

Schedules in which the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be played for each phase

Group stage

It will be played from Monday, November 21 to Friday, December 2.

there will be four games per day.

The hours in which they will be played are: at 5, 8, 11 and 14 from Ecuador/Colombia/Peru

round of 16

It will be between Saturday December 3 to Tuesday 6 .

Two games per day .

The time slots: at 10 and at 14 from Ecuador/Colombia/Peru

Quarter finals

will dispute the friday december 9 and the saturday 10 .

will be two meetings per day .

The time slots: at 10 and at 14 from Ecuador/Colombia/Peru

semifinals

will be the tuesday december 13 and the Wednesday 14 .

One game per day .

The slots: both duels at 14 from Ecuador/Colombia/Peru

Third place

will be played on saturday december 17 .

Time zone: at 10 from Ecuador/Colombia/Peru

Final

The duel will be sunday december 18 .

Time zone: at 10 from Ecuador/Colombia/Peru

Fixture of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 for the group stage matches

Group A

Date 1

Qatar vs. Ecuador | Monday, November 21, at 5AM ( Ecuador/Colombia/Peru ) | Al Bait Stadium.

Senegal vs. Netherlands | 11/21, to confirm time and stadium.

date 2

Qatar vs. Senegalese | 11/25 | to confirm time and stadium.

Ecuador vs. Netherlands | 11/25 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 3

Qatar vs. Netherlands | 11/29 | to confirm time and stadium.

Ecuador vs. Senegalese | 11/29 | to confirm time and stadium.

B Group

Date 1

England vs. Iran | 11/21 | to confirm time and stadium.

United States vs. European Repechage | 11/21 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 2

England vs. United States | 11/25 | to confirm time and stadium.

Iran vs. European Repechage | 11/25 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 3

England vs. European Repechage | 11/29 | to confirm time and stadium.

Iran vs. United States | 11/29 | to confirm time and stadium.

Group C

Date 1

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia | Tuesday 11/22 | to confirm time and stadium.

Mexico vs. Poland | 11/22 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 2

Argentina vs. Mexico| Saturday 11/26 | to confirm time and stadium.

Saudi Arabia vs. Poland | 11/26 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 3

Argentina vs. Poland | Wednesday 11/30 | to confirm time and stadium.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico | 11/30 | to confirm time and stadium.

Group D

Date 1

France vs. Conmebol-AFC | 11/22| to confirm time and stadium.

Denmark vs. Tunisia | 11/22| to confirm time and stadium.

date 2

France vs. Denmark | 11/26| to confirm time and stadium.

Conmebol-AFC vs. Tunisia | 11/26| to confirm time and stadium.

date 3

France vs. Tunisia | 11/29| to confirm time and stadium.

Conmebol-AFC vs. Denmark | 11/29| to confirm time and stadium.

Group E

Date 1

Spain vs. New Zealand-Costa Rica | 11/23 | to confirm time and stadium.

Germany vs. Japan | 11/23 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 2

Spain vs. Germany | 11/27 | to confirm time and stadium.

New Zealand-Costa Rica vs. Japan | 11/27 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 3

Spain vs. Japan | 1/12 | to confirm time and stadium.

New Zealand-Costa Rica vs. Germany | 1/12 | to confirm time and stadium.

Group F

Date 1

Belgium vs. Canada | 11/23 | to confirm time and stadium.

Morocco vs. Croatia | to confirm day, time and stadium.

date 2

Belgium vs. Morocco | 11/27 | to confirm time and stadium.

Canada vs. Croatia | 11/27 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 3

Belgium vs. Croatia | 1/12 | to confirm time and stadium.

Canada vs. Morocco | 1/12 | to confirm time and stadium.

Group G

Date 1

Brazil vs. Serbian | 11/24 | to confirm time and stadium.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon | 11/24 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 2

Brazil vs. Switzerland | 11/28 | to confirm time and stadium.

Serbia vs. Cameroon | 11/28 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 3

Brazil vs. Cameroon | 2/12 | to confirm time and stadium.

Serbia vs. Switzerland | 2/12 | to confirm time and stadium.

Group H

Date 1

Portugal vs. Ghanaian | 11/24 | to confirm time and stadium.

Uruguay vs. South Korea | 11/24, time and stadium to be confirmed.

date 2

Portugal vs. Uruguay | 11/28, time and stadium to be confirmed.

Ghana vs. South Korea | 11/28 | to confirm time and stadium.

date 3