Qatar 2022 World Cup, slap to the rights. “Gestures of affection between gay players are not allowed” – Football

Asser Al-Khater, president of the organizing committee of World Cup in Qatar, said that showing “homosexuality is not allowed” in the emirate, but that LGBTIQ + footballers will have the right to play regularly.

It remains, however, he stressed in an interview with Cnn, the rule: “Public displays of affection between gays are frowned upon and this applies to everyone. Qatar and neighboring countries are very conservative – he explained – and we ask fans for respect. We are sure they will, just as we respect the different cultures, we hope ours is too “.

Al-Khater wanted to emphasize that all those who participate in the World Cup will be safe regardless of their sexual orientation. “They will come to Qatar and be able to do what any other human being would do.” One way to also respond to Josh Cavallo, the Australian footballer who a month ago said he was “afraid at the thought of going to play the first World Cup in an Arab country, where homosexuality is potentially punishable by death”.

In recent days, the British association Kick It Out had accused BeIn Sport, the Qatari TV, to feed homophobia for having invited the Muslim footballers of the Premier League to boycott the initiative of the rainbow laces, as homosexuality is “incompatible” with Islam. According to sharia law, homosexuality is also punishable by death, but human rights associations point out that there is no evidence of death sentences carried out for this reason. Gay marriages, civil unions and propaganda are prohibited in any case. “We know that the World Cup is a possible stage for protests on these issues, but we are not worried”, concluded Al Khater.