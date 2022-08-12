Qatar Airways launches “The Journey Tour” » PACA’s economic and political newsletter

With 100 days to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Airways is launching “The Journey Tour” across Europe.

The interactive bus tour, “The Journey Tour”, begins on August 13, 2022 in London and will then pass through 12 other European cities. The company will offer football fans the chance to win all-inclusive Qatar Airways travel packages (return flights, accommodation and FIFA World Cup™ match tickets).

Qatar Airways is celebrating 100 days until the launch of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ by bringing a first-hand experience of Qatar through ‘The Journey Tour’, an interactive bus tour that will criss-cross Europe to deliver fans to attend the biggest sporting tournament in the world this winter. The tour will start on August 13 in London and will pass through Manchester, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Copenhagen, Zurich, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona. “The Journey Tour” will feature several interactive experiences, including the ability for fans to virtually face off against world football star Neymar Jr., learn about the history of Qatar and the FIFA World Cup™ and meet Sama, the very first metahuman cabin crew. The Qatar Airways bus will be installed in several cities across Europe, inviting fans to drop by to soak up the excitement of the World Cup.

Fans will also have the opportunity to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #FlytoQatar2022 for a chance to win match tickets and all-inclusive Qatar Airways travel packages (return flights, accommodation and match tickets).

Qatar Airways Group Chairman and Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said:“We at Qatar Airways are proud to support this incredible tournament as an Official Airline Partner of FIFA. With 100 days to go, we’re happy to help build excitement and passion for this event through ‘The Journey Tour’ – and we look forward to welcoming fans to Qatar next November.”

With just a few clicks, football fans can book their Qatar Airways travel packages with flights, accommodation and match tickets of their choice, all on one dedicated platform: qatarairways.com/FIFA2022

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup™, fans will be able to experience all the riches of Qatar, blending Arab traditions and modernity with plenty of entertainment, dining options and cultural attractions. As an Official Airline Partner of FIFA since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored major events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™ and the FIFA Arab Cup™ which were all hosted at the Qatar. The airline is also looking forward to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – the first in the Middle East.

In its aim to bring communities together through sport, Qatar Airways has developed an extensive portfolio of sports partnerships globally, including with football governing bodies such as CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. The airline also sponsors some of the biggest football clubs in the world, including Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich, and other partnerships in several sports disciplines such as horse riding, kitesurfing, padel and tennis. .

