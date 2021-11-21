Qatar GP 2021: race pace, tire strategies, weather and TV – Formula 1

1st Row 1. Lewis Hamilton (M)

Mercedes 2. Max Verstappen (M)

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Valtteri Bottas (M)

Mercedes 4. Pierre Gasly (S)

AlphaTauri 3rd Row 5. Fernando Alonso (S)

Alpine 6. Lando Norris (S)

McLaren 4th Row 7. Carlos Sainz (M)

Ferrari 8. Yuki Tsunoda (S)

AlphaTauri 5th Row 9. Esteban Ocon (S)

Alpine 10. Sebastian Vettel (S)

Aston Martin

Difference between compounds and longer stints (Pirelli data)

Best strategies on 57 laps of the Qatar GP (Pirelli data)

The optimal strategy for the 57 laps of the Qatar Grand Prix should be a two stops. The best on paper involves a stint on Medium followed by a second stint on Hard and a final stint again on Medium. The second alternative is always two stops, but this time with one stint on Soft followed by two stints on Medium.

All three compounds could also be used alternatively (perhaps starting on medium and using Hard for the central stint before switching to Soft for the final part of the race), but this solution is likely to be slower. As always, permutations are valid.

As Losail is a new location, the teams did not collect much data in free practice, especially considering that two of the three sessions did not take place in representative race conditions. As a result, the teams certainly do not yet have a complete picture and there may still be some surprises, particularly if track temperatures were to be lower. There however, a one-stop strategy is not recommendedsimply because tire wear appears to be quite high.

“The evolution of the track continued to be very high even during qualifying, even without any support races scheduled, which explains why we saw the fastest times right at the end of qualifying and some times on Medium in Q2 which were more fast times with soft in Q1 – commented Mario Isola, Car Racing Manager of Pirelli – With short stints in qualifying and PL3s taking place in the middle of the day (with a focus on qualifying) teams can only rely on PL2s for long-run relevant information, which is crucial when it comes to formulating strategy. . In these difficult circumstances they will clearly want to keep the options available to them as open as possible, which is why the drivers fighting for the world championship have chosen to start with the race on Medium tires. However, as Q2 demonstrated, it was not easy to get through the session with the Mediums, so we can expect an interesting mix of strategies tomorrow with many factors still relatively unknown ”.

Set of tires available for the race (Pirelli data)

Forecast for the race (17:00 local time)

5 pm: mostly clear, 27 ° C, wind 14 km / h ESE, 2% probability of rain

6 pm: mostly clear, 26 ° C, wind 14 km / h ESE, 2% probability of rain

Television programming in Italy

Direct Sky Sport F1: 13:25 Paddock Live, 14:55 Qatar GP, 16:55 Paddock Live

Deferred TV8: 16:25 Pre-race, 17:55 Qatar GP, 19:55 Post-race